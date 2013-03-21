(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that AstraZeneca,
faced with major
US patent expiration in 2014 of its proton pump inhibitor Nexium
and its asthma
and COPD medicine Symbicort, has announced on its investor day
its continued
focus on pure pharmaceuticals. This leaves it in a higher risk
position than
many of its peers however also enables it to benefit from a
potentially high
reward.
Its focus on pure pharma leaves AstraZeneca as the only big pure
pharmaceuticals
company in Europe. As the operating profitability in
pharmaceuticals is
typically between 20% to 25%, generally higher than in other
healthcare areas,
such as over the counter (OTC) and generics where operating
margins typically
only reach 15% to 20%, AstraZeneca's group core operating profit
margin is
expected to continue to be superior to that of many of its more
diversified
peers.
AstraZeneca's operating margin stood at a high 37% in 2012, far
higher than that
of the more diversified pharmaceutical companies, such as
Novartis or Bayer
which reported a 2012 core operating profit margin of 27% and
14%, respectively.
Its pure pharma focus however also leaves AstraZeneca with less
stability in its
sales, profit and cash flow generation compared to diversified
peers as
non-pharmaceuticals businesses tend not to be affected by patent
expiration and
thus add some stability to a companies' business.
As opposed to its more diversified European peers
GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer,
Novartis, Sanofi and Roche, which are expected to report low-to
mid-single digit
organic sales growth over the next two years - supported by the
generally lower
growth but less volatile healthcare businesses - AstraZeneca is
expected by
Fitch to report negative organic growth for at least that time
period.
Different from many of its more diversified peers who through
their offer of
non-innovate pharmaceuticals products can establish themselves
in emerging
markets where consumers' out-of pocket payments tend to still be
high and
non-innovative products are often a more affordable solution,
AstraZeneca is
unable to benefit from this.
Over the five years to 2011, the share of sales generated by
pharmaceuticals
companies outside ethical pharmaceuticals for Fitch-rated
pharmaceuticals
companies has increased to about 21% from 19% and this trend is
expected to
continue.
Other major parts of AstraZeneca's strategic plan include a
narrower focus in
its pharmaceuticals R&D, on only three therapeutic areas (down
from six) and a
productivity increase via major restructuring.
AstraZeneca's ratings are supported by its strong market
positions within the
pharmaceutical industry, its wide product and geographical
diversification, high
profitability, and its strong debt protection measures. Negative
rating factors
include upcoming patent expiration - putting pressure on
AstraZeneca's sales and
cash flow over the next few years.
We published two special reports in January that discussed the
main challenges
for the sector and likely future trends. "Global Pharmaceuticals
Sector and
Companies Overview" and "Global Pharmaceuticals Peer Study" are
both available
at www.fitchratings.com.
