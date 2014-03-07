(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) PT Asuransi
Sinar Mas (ASM) in 'AA + (idn)'. The prospect has been revised to Positive from Stable.
National IFS rating 'AA' indicates a very strong capacity for meet obligations to policyholders
relative to all liabilities other or other issuers in Indonesia, regardless of industry and
type of liability. The risk of cessation or interruption of payments just different
less than the bond or the issuer with the highest ranking in the country The.
DRIVER RATING FACTORS
Positive Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that operating performance
ASM and capitalization will continue to improve, while the balance will remain fundamentally
strong.
The rating continues to take into account the ability of ASM to maintain
strong market franchise. ASM is the largest general insurance company
Indonesia based on gross premiums, with a market share of approximately 10% at the end
, 2012. The company's strong market position is rooted in its ability to
deploy insurance products through multiple channels of distribution as well as recognition
strong brand which comes from a long track record in the industry.
The company has been consistently profitable and showed a trend
underwriting margin due to the increase in premium income stable and
prudent underwriting policy. ASM retain a combined rate ratio
(aggregate commission expense ratio and the ratio of losses incurred) under 90% in
consistent over the last five years and reached 79.3% at the end
Oktober 2013 (2012: 80.5% 2011: 87.6%).
ASM also maintain sufficient capital buffer, the capitalization ratio
risk-based (RBC) ratio remains above 200% over the past five years, far
above the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. Its RBC ratio increased to
338.91% at the end of the third quarter of 2013 rather than 300% at the end of 2012.
ASM source of business is almost entirely derived from the Indonesian market. Indonesia
regarded as a disaster-prone market as exposed by natural disasters
such as earthquakes, floods and tsunamis. It is therefore important for the ASM to
maintaining a prudent reinsurance program to support activities
company's operations and business growth.
SENSITIVITY RATINGS
The main drivers for the rating upgrade includes an increase in performance
ASM operations are ongoing, with the combined ratio remained below 90%
ongoing basis, and capitalization relative to peers in
rating, with RBC ratio consistently above 350%.
The main trigger for a downgrade include a significant reduction in
capitalization of the company in connection with a business profile, or from a decrease in
operational performance with a combined ratio above 100% and net premium
written-to-equity rises above 2x in the long term (end of October 2013:
0.99x).