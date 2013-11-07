(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 07 (Fitch) The FY13 financial results
of the big four
Australian banks reflect their resilience, says Fitch Ratings.
Notably, asset
quality performed well against our expectation of a modest
deterioration. We
continue to expect it to come under more pressure in 2014,
although any
weakening in asset quality is unlikely to erode the credit
profiles of the big
four banks.
Profitability continues to be a strong point. The combined
operating profit of
about AUD38bn was up around 10% from FY12. Solid earnings
coupled with surplus
capital and conservative loan provisions provide a strong buffer
against the
risk of future losses.
Prudent cost-management was a key driver of profit.
Cost-to-income ratios ranged
around 40%-45%, which compares favourably with international
peers. Falling
impairment charges also helped some banks' bottom lines. This is
because asset
quality has continued to perform well. Gross impaired loans
declined as a
percentage of total loans, even as economic activity and credit
growth moderated
relative to historical trends.
The operating environment remains subdued, with revenue growth
remaining under
some pressure as a result of competition and modest credit
growth. As such, we
continue to expect a cyclical deterioration in asset quality in
2014. This is
already in evidence from the incremental increase in new
impaired loans at some
banks (H213 versus H113), which may suggest more pressure coming
through loan
books.
A modest increase in asset-quality stress is more likely to
arise from
commercial lending, which has traditionally been the primary
source of loss for
the Australian banks, despite the loan portfolios being weighted
toward
residential mortgages. This reflects the conservative nature of
mortgage
underwriting, but which may also face renewed challenges if a
recent pick-up in
property prices gathers significantly greater momentum.
However, our base case view is that any asset-quality
deterioration in FY14 will
be manageable for the banks. This is because they maintain
adequate capital and
provisions against their business mix and risks.
Slower loan growth and higher provisions may weigh on profit in
FY14. But one
benefit of a continued pace of sluggish loan growth is that it
should help
strengthen funding profiles, together with high household
savings rates. A shift
to longer-term wholesale funding should also assist in boosting
efforts to
enhance funding stability.
The four largest Australian banks - NAB, Commonwealth Bank,
Westpac and ANZ -
are rated 'AA-', and are among the strongest in the world on a
standalone basis.
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
Tel: +61 2 8256 0310
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
