Oct 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The hike in Australia's sovereign debt
ceiling to AUD500bn is a significant increase in comparison with recent
adjustments. But it does not constitute a loosening of fiscal policy or an
imminent jump in the debt burden, says Fitch Ratings. Unlike the US, Australia's
parliamentary system of government should ensure a smooth passage of the new
bill, albeit with vigorous debate.
Australia's stated commitment to reaching a balanced budget over the medium term
is backed by a long track record of fiscal prudence. Moreover, the recently
formed Commission of Audit signals a broad review of expenditure - with the
objective of lowering non-essential spending.
One reason why we do not believe the hike in the debt ceiling signals an
imminent loosening of fiscal policy is because we expect the new Coalition
government will remain on track to reaching a modest budget surplus by
2016-2017. This would also be broadly in line with the roadmap set by the
outgoing Labour government.
The absence of any deep ideological divide between political parties on core
aspects of fiscal management is a key factor underpinning Australia's strong
sovereign credit profile. Overall fiscal discipline is enshrined in the Charter
of Budget Honesty Act, enacted in 1998. This has forged a durable social
consensus on maintaining a balanced budget through the economic cycle, assuming
no significant external shocks.
Moreover, the recent formation of a Commission of Audit to thoroughly review the
activity of the Commonwealth government is credit positive. It highlights the
new government's efforts to generate cost savings, and improve the overall
efficiency and productivity of government services.
The current ceiling of AUD300bn on the Federal debt is set to be breached in
December, as the timeframe for reaching a budget surplus has been extended. It
therefore makes procedural sense to raise the ceiling to accommodate a delayed
stabilisation of the debt level.
Fitch estimates that Australia's general government debt, which includes both
federal and state debt, will rise to around 35% of GDP in 2015, up from 32% in
mid-2013.
Meanwhile, the Commission of Audit's terms of reference were disclosed earlier
this week. The sweeping review of government activity could result in
expenditure rationalisation, welfare reduction, privatisation of state assets,
and consolidation of government agencies and functions.
The upshot of all this is that recent steps undertaken by the new Coalition-led
government signals a potential overhaul of the role of the government in
consonance with the stated goal of fiscal consolidation. It is unlikely to
result in any near-term loosening of policy in a manner which could threaten
Australia's (AAA/Stable) sovereign credit profile.