(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Australia's 2013-2014 Commonwealth Budget is consistent with the Australian authorities'
commitment to fiscal consolidation, Fitch Ratings says. It restates the commitment to balancing
the budget, in line with our view that fiscal consolidation has slowed but has not
reversed course.
However, risks to the government's economic projections, particularly a
sharper-than-expected decline in commodity prices, could further delay the
process.
Tuesday's budget aims to continue the recent process of deficit reduction,
projecting a fall to AUD18bn, or 1.1% of GDP, in FY14. There are further falls
in the following two years until the budget is balanced in FY16 - three years
later than previously planned.
With federal elections due on 14 September, a shift towards aggressive spending
cuts and tax increases was not anticipated. Announced measures included cuts to
family benefits worth over AUD10bn over 10 years, an increase to the Medicare
levy from next year, higher customs duties and changes to business tax
concessions.
When we affirmed Australia's 'AAA' sovereign rating and Stable Outlook in March,
one of the key assumptions was that the Australian authorities remained
committed to sound fiscal management (as highlighted in the Charter of Budget
Honest Act). The budget leaves this assumption intact.
Australia's low sovereign debt ratios means the sovereign has begun its fiscal
consolidation from a position of strength and has headroom to reduce its deficit
more slowly than many other advanced economies. (We had expected gross general
government debt to peak at about 33% of GDP this year.) The budget does not have
any implications for the rating.
The failure to return the budget to surplus in the current fiscal year (ending
June 2013) as planned is not a surprise. Treasurer Wayne Swan had said late last
year that a surplus was unlikely. We already considered this challenging given
the risks to the government's economic forecasts and the scale of adjustment
needed in a short space of time.
The combined impact of a strong Australian dollar, lower commodity prices, and
slowing economic growth on government revenues means the government now
forecasts a FY13 deficit of 1.3% of GDP, close to our own forecast of 1.5% of
GDP.
The economic projections in the 2013-14 Budget assume a modest decline in
commodity prices or terms of trade. Downside risks apply to these projections.
Looking beyond September's elections, measures to increase revenues and cut
expenditure that accelerate fiscal consolidation over the medium term would
provide further support to the rating.