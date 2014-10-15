(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 14 (Fitch) A strong rise in home
prices and growth in
investor and interest-only mortgage loans in 2013 and 2014 have
raised the risks
in the Australian banking system, but the likelihood of
significant losses in
the housing books remains low, says Fitch Ratings.
Rapid price appreciation since 2012 has been due to a
combination of low
interest rates and increased investor risk appetite, among other
factors.
National home prices have risen 16% since the recent cyclical
trough in 3Q12,
and as much as 25% in the largest market, Sydney. As a result,
Australian home
prices appear overvalued relative to historical averages, and a
continuation of
the recent price rises is unsustainable without commensurate
growth in incomes -
which is unlikely, considering the uncertainties surrounding the
economic
outlook.
Net credit growth during this period has remained low relative
to the past
decade's average, and so the greater leverage appears to have
had only a limited
impact on house appreciation. However, growth in investor and
interest-only
loans has been strong, and there are indications that
owner-occupiers have been
increasingly borrowing on interest-only terms. This suggests a
rising risk
appetite on the part of the banks. These trends could, in turn,
increase the
risk profile of banks' mortgage assets in the event of adverse
market movements
such as higher interest rates and a general macroeconomic
slowdown.
Fitch's analysis indicates that the risk for investment
mortgages is higher in
the case of owner-occupied mortgages, and suggests a speculative
element to
recent house-price appreciation. The rise in interest-only loans
also raises the
susceptibility of borrowers to a weakening in market conditions
owing to the
slower accumulation of borrowers' equity relative to more
traditional
principal-and-interest loans.
Risks will continue to rise if house price growth remains at the
fast pace of
2013 and 2014. However, Fitch believes that the home market
should moderate
alongside a slowing economy and reduced upward pressures on
wages.
It is important to note that outside of the investor and
interest-only segment
of the market, credit standards have been maintained, or even
strengthened. On
top of underwriting standards which are already conservative,
the government
implemented responsible lending legislation in 2009 (the
National Consumer
Credit Protection Act).
Since then, low-documentation and other non-standard loans have
decreased
significantly, and high loan-to-value lending has remained
stable as a
proportion of the total, despite the rise in prices. The high
prevalence of
lenders' mortgage insurance in Australia also adds a buffer in
the event of
losses, covering about 20%-25% of the major banks' mortgage
portfolio.
Fitch maintains that the risks of unmanageable losses in the
mortgage portfolios
of major banks are low. However, it is the indirect effect on
non-housing loans
that pose the greater risks to banks in the event of a
significant housing
downturn. The negative impact on consumer confidence,
consumption and investment
from such a downturn would almost certainly feed into weakening
commercial
credit quality. In such an event, commercial loan losses would
be likely to
dwarf those from the mortgage portfolio.
For further analysis on this issue, please refer to our Special
Report
"Australian Banking System's Mortgage Exposure", published on 15
October.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Australian Banks' Mortgage Portfolios
here
