(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) A build-up of domestic
headwinds for
Australian banks is likely to slow down their earnings growth
slightly, Fitch
Ratings says.
Recent results at the four big banks were strong, and such
consistent earnings
are one of the sector's key rating strengths. Such earnings
performance,
together with surplus capital and conservative loan provisions,
provide
substantial buffers to absorb pressure on earnings in a modest
downturn - which
is already factored into our ratings.
The operating environment is likely to deteriorate as mining
sector investment
peaks and unemployment rises slowly with softer economic growth.
So we expect a
rise in loan-impairment charges from cyclical lows in the rest
of 2013, even
though asset quality improved in the six months to March.
However, it is
unlikely that asset-quality indicators will deteriorate
significantly - so long
as there are no unexpected shocks to the economy. We expect any
increase in
impairment charges through 2014 to be readily absorbed by
operating profit.
Asset-quality problems are more likely to arise from commercial
lending. The
strong Australian dollar and receding consumer and business
confidence has
already affected retail trade, construction, tourism and
manufacturing.
Commercial loans have traditionally been the primary source of
loss for the
Australian banks, despite the loan portfolios being weighted
toward residential
mortgages. This reflects the conservative nature of the banks'
mortgage
underwriting.
We believe credit expansion is likely to be more subdued in this
environment -
which in turn constrains revenue growth. However, one benefit of
slower loan
growth is that it should help to strengthen funding profiles,
together with high
household savings rates. A shift to longer-term wholesale
funding should also
assist in boosting the banks' efforts to enhance funding
stability.
The four largest Australian banks - NAB, Commonwealth Bank,
Westpac and ANZ -
are rated 'AA-', and are among the strongest in the world on a
standalone basis.
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney, NSW 2000
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Australian Banks' Operating Environment
here
