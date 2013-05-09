(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Australian banks need to
continue to
improve their funding mix to meet Basel III liquidity
requirements, especially
as the revised proposals from the Australian Prudential
Regulation Authority
(APRA) stick to the original implementation timetable and liquid
asset
definitions, Fitch Ratings says.
We expect banks to lengthen their wholesale funding to meet the
liquidity
coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
requirements, because
deposit costs remain high and wholesale funding spreads have
fallen in recent
months. As a result, the improvement in loan-to-deposit ratios
over the last
five years, from a peak of around 170% to below 140%, may slow
down - and
possibly even reverse for some banks. However, funding stability
should continue
to improve, with better asset/liability matching.
Adhering to the original timeframe to adopt the LCR in 2015 and
NSRF in 2018,
rather than a phased implementation as permitted under the
revised Basel rules,
should address a key negative ratings driver for Australian
banks. Their
reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from offshore
markets, is high
compared with international peers. This leaves them more exposed
to a
dislocation in international wholesale funding markets. We
expect further
improvements in funding profiles; but structural issues, such as
Australia's
compulsory pension scheme, mean wholesale funding is likely to
remain important.
APRA's proposals to adopt some softer stress assumptions for the
LCR under the
Basel Committee's recent revisions are unlikely to change the
banks' holdings of
liquid assets to any great extent. The banks have already built
substantial
liquidity buffers against financial market stress. The revised
rules appear to
be a sensible recognition of the actual inflows and outflows
experienced during
times of stress.
The proposal not to exercise the discretion to allow some
lower-rated corporate
debt, equities and residential mortgage-backed securities to
come into the
definition of high-quality liquid assets is consistent with
APRA's conservative
approach to bank regulation. The revised Basel rules allow for a
new 'Level 2B'
category of assets, which we expect to be typically less liquid
under distressed
conditions. Some compositional change in liquidity buffers may
occur once APRA's
proposals are finalised.
To address a shortage of government bonds and other qualifying
liquid assets,
the central bank will provide a committed liquidity facility for
the purposes of
meeting LCR requirements. We expect there could be changes to
the quantity of
banks' liquid assets once the framework for this facility and
its size for each
bank are set by APRA. Banks are expected to take all reasonable
steps to meet
their LCR requirements before relying on the facility.
APRA released it second consultation on Basel III liquidity
implementation on
Monday, outlining its proposed rules.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
2013 Outlook: Australian Banks
here
