SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) The recently announced
acquisitions in
Australian regional banks are credit neutral, and highlight the
ongoing
challenges facing smaller lenders in boosting profitability and
expanding loan
books organically, Fitch Ratings says. We expect the need for
increased scale to
be an important driver of further merger activity, with the
operational
environment remaining tough for regional banks.
The acquisitions of Rural Finance Corporation's (RFC) assets by
Bendigo &
Adelaide (BEN); and Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL)
professional
finance, asset finance and leasing businesses by Bank of
Queensland (BOQ); are
not expected to significantly alter the risk profiles of the
acquirers.
As we highlighted in April, the acquisition of IBAL's business
will be financed
through a fully underwritten AUD400m capital placement, thereby
limiting its
impact on BOQ's regulatory capital ratios. Furthermore, the
purchase -
comprising primarily low-risk professional finance loans -
diversifies BOQ's
asset base away from Queensland while adding to assets and
earnings. BEN's
acquisition of RFC's assets is financed through a fully
underwritten AUD230m
capital placement. However, it has also been raising wholesale
and deposit
funding as BEN has only acquired RFC's assets. BEN's capital and
liquidity
positions are unlikely to weaken substantially following the
merger.
The acquisitions reflect an increasingly difficult operating
environment for
Australia's mid- and small-tier banks, which have struggled to
build loan books
organically and improve operating profitability amid
intensifying competitive
pressures. The Australian banking sector remains dominated by
four major
players, which significantly reduces the price-setting power and
business
generation capabilities of the regional lenders. As a result,
net interest
margins for smaller banks are lower than for their large
counterparts, and they
have had to compete principally on customer satisfaction and by
targeting
under-serviced areas such as rural finance.
The weaker financial position of the regional banks relative to
the Big 4 has
been particularly noted amid the wider slowdown in credit growth
over the last
two to three years. We forecast Australia's GDP growth as
remaining stable, and
therefore the structural constraints to growth faced by the
regional lenders
should remain. As such, the pressures for acquisitions between
the smaller and
mid-sized banks are likely to continue.
Greater scale via mergers will help to improve the regional
lenders' franchises,
and facilitate faster revenue growth and better cost efficiency.
However, key
risks to be monitored include how these deals are financed, and
any major
changes in funding profile and asset quality. Regional lenders'
wholesale
funding has been stabilising. However, they remain reliant on
capital markets,
and are more susceptible to investor sentiment and changes in
funding costs due
to their smaller franchises. Operational challenges inherent in
mergers - such
as management distraction related to integrating processes -
could also add to
risks.
