Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Austrian Banks
here
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Geopolitics in Russia and Ukraine
and little signs
of a major turnaround in central and eastern Europe (CEE)
underpin the negative
outlook for the Austrian bank sector, Fitch Ratings says. We
believe the banks
can make efficiency gains to mitigate some of the pressures. But
two of the
largest - UniCredit Bank Austria and, particularly, Raiffeisen
Bank
International (RBI) - are heavily exposed to Russia and Ukraine
and are
vulnerable to risks from a continuation of the crisis.
We expect the two banks to incur high loan impairment charges in
Ukraine in 2015
as the operating environment weakens, although their direct
exposure to the
worst-affected parts of the country is limited. Revenue in
Russia will come
under pressure as both banks have been more selective with
underwriting and
credit expansion. Asset quality will also continue to
deteriorate, particularly
in retail lending, but is likely to remain manageable in the
short term.
Local funding reduces the liquidity risks for both banks, but
consolidated
capital ratios may weaken with exchange rate volatility.
Depreciation of the
rouble and, to a lesser extent, the hryvnia, has already
affected capital ratios
this year.
Large Austrian banks have strong franchises in CEE, where
earnings from most
countries have remained subdued. In the banks' main markets, we
expect a gradual
but slow recovery in Romania in 2015 (especially at Erste Bank's
subsidiary) and
stagnation in Hungary (particularly relevant for Erste and RBI).
The
structurally low-margin domestic franchise means earnings from
Austria are also
sluggish, albeit stable, so further meaningful deterioration in
the operating
environment of key foreign markets would be negative for the
banks' credit
profiles. All large banks' performance will continue to rely on
a small number
of strongly performing markets, notably the Czech Republic and
Slovakia.
The banks are likely to shift their cost focus to domestic
operations.
Efficiency gains should mitigate the sluggish revenue outlook
even though we
expect operating costs to remain largely unchanged. This focus
should also
mitigate high regulatory costs in many of their key markets,
including bank
levies, and regular and extraordinary financial transaction
taxes in Austria,
Hungary and Slovakia.
The risk of unorthodox policy measures is highest in Hungary,
but the short-term
outlook has improved following the government's decision to
force the conversion
of foreign-currency retail mortgages at close to the spot rate
(rather than
below market rate). But the high recurring regulatory costs,
tough operating
conditions and weak asset quality mean Hungary is likely to be
an earnings
burden in 2015. The likelihood of Austrian banks leaving this
country has
increased with the uncertainty in the market's long-term
recovery prospects.
For more details on our expectations for Austrian banks, see
"2015 Outlook:
Austrian Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.
