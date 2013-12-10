(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Improved domestic operating conditions for Austrian banks should help offset the mixed outlook for their central and eastern European subsidiaries in 2014, Fitch Ratings says. This underpins our Stable Outlook for the sector.

We expect Austrian banks to benefit as domestic GDP growth picks up to 1.4% in 2014, from 0.4% in 2013, even though loan and revenue growth will likely remain subdued until stronger confidence returns. The economic improvement should help to keep domestic asset quality broadly stable and loan impairment charges low in 2014. However, there may be a slight rise in corporate defaults due to them lagging economic recovery, and asset quality risks remain from foreign currency (FX) loans.

FX loans remain sizeable at around a fifth of the loan book at Austrian banks, despite falling since regulators banned these products in 2008, when they were a third of loan exposures. Of these, Swiss franc residential mortgages are more at risk. But risks are reduced by these products being extended typically to higher-income households with greater capacity to absorb exchange rate fluctuations and the Swiss National Bank's CHF1.20 floor for the euro.

In contrast, downside risks are greatest in Hungary and Romania in CEE. The risk of unorthodox policy measures remains high in Hungary, even though asset quality appears to be stabilising. In particular, the government is considering a new relief scheme for FX mortgages. This together with the financial transaction tax and high bank levy could cause Austrian banks' subsidiaries operating there to remain or become loss-making in 4Q13 and 2014. But, adequate profitability in Austria and elsewhere in CEE should absorb the relatively small potential losses. In Hungary, further deleveraging is likely in 2014, and depending on the development of the local operating environment, Austrian banks may, for the first time, consider a complete exit from the country.

In Romania, the operating environment has started to cautiously improve. We expect most banks to return to profitability in 2014, as loan impairment charges and impaired loans peak. However, the recovery is fragile and loan impairment charges are likely to remain high. Nevertheless, the Austrian banks' focus on cost discipline in CEE and increasingly also in Austria, should partly offset these earnings pressures.

The composition of Austrian banks' loan books means that assumptions on FX and commercial real estate loans will be particularly important for the ECB's comprehensive assessment in 2014. We expect the results to be strongly correlated with the banks' Viability Ratings, such that the review is likely to be least challenging for Erste and more of a struggle for VB Verbund, if included, which has a problematic legacy CEE portfolio.

