(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Major Austrian Banks
here
LONDON/FRANKFURT, August 18 (Fitch) Austrian banks' risks from
central and
eastern European exposures will drag on 2014 profits and leaves
them more
vulnerable ahead of the ECB's stress test later this year, Fitch
Ratings says.
Some of these operations expose the banks to geopolitical risks,
raising
uncertainty over earnings.
Overall profitability is being negatively affected by currency
depreciation,
high loan impairment charges and poor loan growth in some CEE
markets. Adverse
legislative actions, particularly in Hungary, and sizeable bank
levies in
several key markets also play a role. Recurring low margins and
lacklustre
growth in Austria will weigh on earnings as well.
The three largest Austrian banks - Bank Austria, Erste and
Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) - rely heavily on profit generation from a
few CEE markets,
mainly Russia, Turkey and the Czech Republic. While the banks'
operations in
these countries remain sound and asset quality is robust, RBI's
and Bank
Austria's sizeable Russian units leave them more exposed to
geopolitical
tensions from the situation in Ukraine.
RBI and Bank Austria are the most exposed to Russia relative to
equity among
western banks, with about EUR20bn assets each (2.2x Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) and
1.2x FCC, respectively). The limited geographical profit
diversification
constrains their standalone strength, reflected in their
Viability Ratings.
Slower economic growth and pressure on the rouble could weaken
earnings.
Conservative macroeconomic and asset quality assumptions for
several CEE
countries in the ECB's bank stress test leave Austrian banks
more vulnerable
than many western European peers. The review is likely to be
least challenging
for Bank Austria (which is being assessed within its parent
group, Unicredit)
since it is less exposed to foreign-currency loans and
residential mortgages in
countries for which the assumptions are most severe.
It could be tougher for Erste due to its strong CEE focus and a
large
foreign-currency residential mortgage book in Romania. RBI could
suffer most
from foreign-currency loans in Hungary and residential mortgages
in Poland,
where the stress scenario is more severe. But its EUR2.8bn
capital raising in
February 2014 has considerably improved its ability to absorb
severe stress
scenarios.
Volksbanken Verbund, a smaller network of Austrian cooperative
banks undergoing
restructuring, has a large legacy Romanian portfolio (160% of
FCC at end-2013).
We believe it is at risk of a technical failure under the ECB
stress test -
where a capital shortfall would be identified but filled through
previously
announced measures. Sizeable non-core CEE real estate portfolios
were divested
in 1H14, which should help address the potential capital gap.
For more details on Austrian banks, see "Peer Review: Major
Austrian Banks"
published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Patrick Rioual
Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 768076 123
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.