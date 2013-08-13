(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has stated that Avnet, Inc.'s (Avnet) decision to institute a quarterly dividend will not have an impact on the company's ratings given expectations for continued consistent cash generation relative to the modest dividend expense. Avnet announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, equal to a payout of roughly $83 million per year. This compares to average FCF of $376 million per year over the prior three years. Fitch does believe that the adoption of a quarterly dividend policy will limit financial flexibility in a downturn but notes that Avnet has been successful in generating excess cash from reduced working capital in recent years. Aggressive share repurchases in conjunction with the dividend, particularly during a downturn, could lead to negative ratings actions. Credit strengths include Avnet's leading market positions in both component and enterprise computing distribution worldwide; the ability to generate cash from operations in a normal growth environment, as well as achieve significant FCF in a downturn from reduced working capital; a highly diversified customer base and well-diversified supplier base with only IBM representing greater than 10% of revenue over the past several years. Credit concerns include Avnet's thin operating margins, which are typical of the IT distribution market; significant investment levels required to increase share in the faster-growing Asia-Pacific region, including potentially debt-financed acquisitions; integration risk stemming from Avnet's acquisition growth strategy; Avnet's exposure to the cyclical demand patterns and cash flows associated with the semiconductor and networking sectors; and the potential for future debt-financed share-repurchase programs. Total liquidity as of June 30, 2013 was solid and consisted principally of $1 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30; $993.3 million under Avnet's senior unsecured bank credit facility expiring November 2016; and $440 million available under an $800 million A/R securitization facility expiring August 2013 which is expected to be renewed for an additional year. Total debt as of June 30, 2013 was $1.86 billion with Fitch estimated leverage (total debt to total operating EBITDA) at 2.2x. Total debt consisted principally of the following: --$360 million drawn on the company's $800 million A/R securitization facility expiring August 2013; --$300 million 5.875% senior notes due March 2014; --$250 million 6% senior notes due September 2015; --$300 million 6.625% senior notes due September 2016; --$300 million 5.875% senior notes due June 2020; --$350 million 4.875% senior notes due December 2022. Fitch currently rates Avnet as follows: --Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jamie Rizzo, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0548 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.