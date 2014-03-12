(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) PT Avrist
Assurance (Avrist) in
'AA-(idn)'. The prospect is Stable.
National IFS rating 'AA' indicates a very strong capacity for
meet obligations to policyholders relative to all liabilities
other or other issuers in Indonesia, regardless of industry and
type of liability. The risk of cessation or interruption of payments just different
less than the bond or the issuer with the highest ranking in the country.
LEVEL FACTORS MOVER
The rating takes into account the financial fundamentals Avrist healthy
consistent with stable operating performance, investment mix
conservative and strong capitalization levels. The rating also
consider the challenge to improve the sustainability portfolio Avrist
business and strengthen its position in a competitive market.
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that it will maintain Avrist
financial fundamentals and healthy capital buffers relative to profile
operations.
Avrist has nearly four decades of operational experience in the insurance market
Indonesia, with approximately 1.1% of the total gross premium market in late 2013.
Is the largest insurance company Avrist 10th by total assets at
industry with more than 40 players.
otal gross premiums at the end of 2013 reached Rp1.276, 6 billion
based on unconsolidated financial statements are not audited. It is
decrease of approximately 5.13% than the previous year and largely due to
by the company's focus on premium than regular and traditional products
of single berpremi products and unit-linked products. The latter is seen
less popular and more likely to be melted (redeemed) at the time of competition
intensified market and liquidity crises.
Nonetheless, the company remains healthy bottomline profitability with earnings
net grows 18.3% to IDR419, 7BN in late 2013 of IDR354, 8bn in
end of 2012. This is mainly due to Realized investment gains and
efficient cost management.
Avrist investment portfolio has not shown a significant change in the profile
risk. Equity investment remains minimal, about 1.5% of total assets
invested at the end of 2013. The ratio of risk-based capitalization (RBC) remains
Strong - increased to 814% at the end of 2013 from 671% at the end of 2012.
SENSITIVITY RATINGS
The main drivers for the rating actions of which include strengthening positive
sustained in Avrist credit profile that can be reflected in the business
franchise improved and increased market recognition. The upgrade
can also be given if the premiums can continue to improve sustainability, with
the success of product diversification over the traditional life protection products, and
also improved operating performance with pre-tax return on assets
consistently above 3.5% (end of 2013: 4.5%).
The main drivers for the rating actions include a weaker negative
capitalization significantly in connection with a business profile with RBC ratio
consistently below 300% and a decrease in the ratio of business performance persistence
for the first-year premium down 80% in the long term.