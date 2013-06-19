(Repeat for additional susbcribers)

June 19

AXA's EUR10bn infrastructure debt investment plan may signal a broader acceleration in infrastructure funding by the insurance sector as the search for yield continues and concerns about Solvency II partially recede, Fitch Ratings says.

We believe this nascent market will initially revolve around direct lending to projects at the lower end of the investment-grade spectrum either by institutional investors alone or jointly through debt funds, as well as through private placements. But it will eventually develop to include a functioning project bond market and the entire investment-grade category.

Infrastructure investments offer two key benefits for insurance companies - they can provide an alternative source of higher-yielding assets, and they often have very long maturities that closely match the liabilities of insurers' annuity and guaranteed investment products. Concerns over the higher capital charges on long-term debt under proposed Solvency II regulations have held insurers back in the past. But we believe these worries are abating as insurers expect a long delay before the rules come into force - if they ever do - and that grandfathering rules could mean higher capital charges applied only to investments made after the rules took effect. Large insurers will also expect to use their own internal capital models, which could result in lower charges than under Solvency II's standard formula.

Instead, the main factor that is likely to limit investment in infrastructure is the availability of suitable opportunities. For the biggest insurers that already have infrastructure expertise, the quickest way to increase their exposure will be by taking over the role of banks and lending directly to infrastructure projects.

To make these investments worthwhile, they will be looking at deals in the high-10s to low hundreds of millions of euros. Since the search for yield is a key driver, they will also probably be looking at projects in the 'BBB' category rather than 'A', which is often the minimum rating needed to successfully issue a European project bond. Thanks to their in-house expertise, insurers may also look at projects that are under construction or exposed to demand risk (such as toll roads and renewable energy projects), rather than focusing exclusively on operational PPP projects.

Insurers are unlikely, however, to invest significantly in non-investment-grade projects. This is because, while the potential impact of Solvency II remains uncertain, the maximum illiquidity premium benefit for assets matching long-term guarantees looks set to be restricted to assets rated 'BBB-' or better. AXA's plan to invest EUR10bn over the next five years is the most significant so far from a European insurer. Other insurers that have recently announced investment plans include Ageas and CNP Assurances, which have both signed deals with Natixis to co-invest in infrastructure debt, and Allianz Global Investors who set up an infrastructure debt platform.