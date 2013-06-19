(Repeat for additional susbcribers)
June 19
AXA's EUR10bn infrastructure debt investment plan may
signal a broader acceleration in infrastructure funding by the insurance sector
as the search for yield continues and concerns about Solvency II partially
recede, Fitch Ratings says.
We believe this nascent market will initially revolve around direct lending to
projects at the lower end of the investment-grade spectrum either by
institutional investors alone or jointly through debt funds, as well as through
private placements. But it will eventually develop to include a functioning
project bond market and the entire investment-grade category.
Infrastructure investments offer two key benefits for insurance companies - they
can provide an alternative source of higher-yielding assets, and they often have
very long maturities that closely match the liabilities of insurers' annuity and
guaranteed investment products. Concerns over the higher capital charges on
long-term debt under proposed Solvency II regulations have held insurers back in
the past. But we believe these worries are abating as insurers expect a long
delay before the rules come into force - if they ever do - and that
grandfathering rules could mean higher capital charges applied only to
investments made after the rules took effect. Large insurers will also expect to
use their own internal capital models, which could result in lower charges than
under Solvency II's standard formula.
Instead, the main factor that is likely to limit investment in infrastructure is
the availability of suitable opportunities. For the biggest insurers that
already have infrastructure expertise, the quickest way to increase their
exposure will be by taking over the role of banks and lending directly to
infrastructure projects.
To make these investments worthwhile, they will be looking at deals in the
high-10s to low hundreds of millions of euros. Since the search for yield is a
key driver, they will also probably be looking at projects in the 'BBB' category
rather than 'A', which is often the minimum rating needed to successfully issue
a European project bond. Thanks to their in-house expertise, insurers may also
look at projects that are under construction or exposed to demand risk (such as
toll roads and renewable energy projects), rather than focusing exclusively on
operational PPP projects.
Insurers are unlikely, however, to invest significantly in non-investment-grade
projects. This is because, while the potential impact of Solvency II remains
uncertain, the maximum illiquidity premium benefit for assets matching long-term
guarantees looks set to be restricted to assets rated 'BBB-' or better.
AXA's plan to invest EUR10bn over the next five years is the most significant so
far from a European insurer. Other insurers that have recently announced
investment plans include Ageas and CNP Assurances, which have both signed deals
with Natixis to co-invest in infrastructure debt, and Allianz Global Investors
who set up an infrastructure debt platform.