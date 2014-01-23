(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The governmenta€™s plan to sell part of its
stake in Axis Bank does not reflect a strategic shift in support for its
majority-owned banks, says Fitch Ratings. This is because the initiative
reflects a step-up in the efforts to try and meet its disinvestment targets a€“
even as the probability of support for majority-state-owned banks remains
anchored by governing acts which cannot be easily changed.
The planned sale, if it materialises, seems intended to contribute to the
governmenta€™s near-term fiscal objectives. The current state shareholding in Axis
bank is 20.7%, held through the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India
(SUUTI). The anticipated sale of around one-half of its stake is expected to
generate approximately INR60bn, and help in meeting the central governmenta€™s
disinvestment target of INR540bn for the financial year.
However, this event would not weaken our expectation of support for the
state-owned banks. This is because the prospect of support and the maintenance
of the governmenta€™s majority stake in these banks is by virtue of the respective
acts which govern these banks. Any plan to reduce ownership below 51% for
nationalised banks, and 55% for State Bank of India, would require amendment of
these acts by parliament a€“ which is unlikely any time soon, given the political
considerations of such an action. Moreover, the government has shown its
continued willingness to extend support via regular capital injections.
The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Axis does not benefit from government support
to start with; and the a€œviability ratinga€� of a€˜bbb-a€™ (which is also the IDR), and
the Support Rating Floor of BB+, would both remain unaffected by the success of
the sale. A reduction in state ownership, exercised through SUUTI a€“ an
investment arm of government, set up to rescue UTI in 2003 a€“ could change the
board composition of Axis Bank but not its day-to-day operations. This is
because any reduction in the three (out of the 14) board seats held by
government is unlikely to alter the way the bank is managed.
The recent relaxation of the foreign investment limit in Axis Bank to 62% (up
from 49%) in December 2013 should also raise foreign interest in the planned
share sale of Axis, which has performed above the average for Indian
private-sector banks.
For more details on Axis Bank's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Takes
Rating Action on Indian Banks", dated 23 September 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.