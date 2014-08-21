(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the settlement
between Bank of
America Corporation (BAC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on
behalf of
several governmental entities and State Attorneys General is
largely neutral to
BAC's ratings (rated 'A'/'F1'/'a-' with a Negative Outlook by
Fitch) at this
point.
Terms of the nearly $17 billion settlement include a $5.02
billion cash penalty,
$4.63 billion in cash restitution, and $7 billion in consumer
relief.. The
incremental quarterly cost of this agreement is $5.3 pre-tax, as
reserves had
been built previously. This is a sizable cost both on an
accounting and a cash
basis, and Fitch believes this will likely cause BAC to post a
net loss in 3Q'14
though capital ratios should remain relatively flat.
BAC's Long-term IDR is driven by Fitch's view that there remains
an extremely
high probability of support from the U.S. government if
required. The Negative
Outlook reflects the agency's expectation that this probability
is likely to
decline within one to two years given the Dodd Frank Act and
progress regulators
have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation Authority. As
a result and all
else being equal, Fitch expects to downgrade the Long-term IDR
to the level of
the Viability Rating (VR), rated 'a-', by 1H15.
This settlement combined with BAC's other mortgage related
settlements,
litigation costs, and charges over the last several years pushes
BAC's overall
consideration in these various legal matters to the higher end
of some of
Fitch's internal estimates of total mortgage and legal related
exposure that
were compiled in the 2009/2010 time frame. Depending on what
expenses, charges,
and/or settlements are included in BAC's overall litigation
costs, the
cumulative total costs and losses related to litigation and
losses is likely
north of $60 billion.
To the extent that other unforeseen or incremental large
settlements or
litigation costs arise such that they continue to absorb
earnings generation
and/or constrain capital accumulation, there could be negative
pressure on the
company's VR and eventually on its IDRs.
Alternatively, to the extent that this settlement with the DOJ
largely resolves
much of BAC's legacy exposures and on-going litigation, and
allows management to
focus more of its efforts on running and improving BAC's core
businesses, this
could have longer-term positive rating implications.
As stated in prior rating commentary, these implications would
be predicated on
management's ability to execute on continued efficiency
initiatives without the
overhang of persistent settlements and litigation costs and to
drive new
business across the franchise. This should drive better earnings
performance,
and combined with higher short-term interest rates at some point
thereby allow
for the incremental build of retained earnings to continue to
enhance the
company's capital position over a longer-term time horizon.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'U.S. Bank Holdcos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March
2014);
--'Peer Review: Global Trading and Universal Banks (March
2014);
--'Fitch Affirms Bank of America's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Revised
to Negative on
Support Expectations' (March 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Peer Review: Global Trading and Universal Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.