May 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The proposal to give BaFin powers to set
individual minimum overcollateralisation (OC) levels for German Pfandbriefe may
prove credit positive, as it could increase legal minimum OC requirements, Fitch
Ratings says. But additional details are needed for a full assessment of the
proposal's likely impact, including any positive or negative ratings
implications.
The proposal, one of several suggested amendments to Germany's Pfandbrief Law,
would enable BaFin to impose minimum OC requirements programme by programme.
BaFin would review all German Pfandbrief programmes, and recommend increasing
minimum OC where it thinks the current legal minimum - 0% on a nominal or 2% on
a stressed net-present-value basis, as set out in the Pfandbrief law - is too
low. BaFin's decision would be an administrative act, and therefore binding on
the issuer, effectively superseding the current legal minimum requirement.
Increasing compulsory protection would be positive for bondholders, although the
size of the increase would vary by programme. The mandatory nature of BaFin's
decisions would eliminate the risk that if an issuer were facing insolvency it
could remove assets from the cover pool to the new, higher minimum OC level.
But important details, including BaFin's approach to assessing credit and market
risk in covered bond programmes, remain unknown. The current NPV calculation
used to determine legal minimum levels uses interest rate and currency stresses,
but does not address the cover pool's credit risk or maturity mismatches between
cover assets and outstanding covered bonds. It also remains unclear how
frequently BaFin will review OC levels or incorporate changes in market
conditions.
The potential impact on asset segregation will also be important. Specifically,
more clarity is needed on treatment of voluntary OC held above BaFin's required
minimum. The excess may imply that a corresponding proportion of cover assets
would be deemed "obviously not needed" to repay Pfandbriefe, in line with
existing provisions in the Pfandbrief Law.
This could increase the risk that, following enforcement of the recourse against
the cover pool, the administrator could successfully demand the transfer of
cover assets to the issuer's general insolvency estate, arguing that BaFin has
set the level of OC necessary to pay back investors. This risk is not new, but
the low current legal minimum OC would in our view make it very difficult to
prove that any additional collateral is "obviously not needed" to repay covered
bonds.
We expect BaFin to set some individual minimum OC levels above the current
generic minimum requirements, but doubt they would be as high as the 'AAA'
breakeven ratio calculated for rated Pfandbriefe, which currently range between
8% and 25%.
The ratings implications of the proposal are therefore unclear. Existing legal
minimum OCs are insufficient to withstand our stresses for a timely payment of
Pfandbriefe in rating scenarios above the issuer's rating, and raising legal
minimum OCs could result in upgrades. But if the proposal reduced the cover
assets available to secure investor claims, the new legally required minimum OC
might be incompatible with existing high ratings.
The proposed amendments to the Pfandbrief Law are part of the German
government's draft law for implementation of the European Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive.