LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the Bahraini
banking sector has been performing reasonably well since 2011
despite political
uncertainty and low-level social unrest, and that it expects
modest profit
growth in 2014, barring any significant escalation of social
unrest.
Economic growth has been boosted by a resumption of oil
production and
government spending, with Fitch estimating a pick-up in economic
growth to 5.5%
in 2013. Nevertheless, consecutive fiscal deficits in recent
years have
undermined Bahrain's public finances, with debt-to-GDP expected
to rise to 46.5%
by end-2014. Bahrain is therefore highly dependent on subsidies
from its Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) neighbours to support government
spending and,
indirectly, banks' financing of government-sponsored projects.
Fitch also notes that the full extent of the reputational impact
of the social
unrest on Bahrain as a stable regional financial centre remains
to be seen.
Fitch does not expect a material deterioration in asset quality
in the near
term; therefore, pre-impairment operating profit should continue
to easily
absorb impairment charges. Nevertheless, event risk remains,
given the banks'
concentrated loan books, as evidenced by the recent rise of
National Bank of
Bahrain's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to 7.6% from 1.8%
almost entirely
driven by one large, sub-standard real estate exposure.
Bahraini banks maintain adequately liquid balance sheets in
Fitch's view. The
average loans/deposits ratio across Fitch-rated Bahraini banks
reduced to 75% at
end-1H13, with most being net placers in the interbank market.
Fitch Core Capital ratios have noticeably improved in recent
years, driven by
retained earnings, a reduction in risk weighted assets and in
some cases no
dividend payments. At end-1H13, the average Fitch Core Capital
ratio was
comfortable at 18.6%. Nevertheless, there is strong variance
between banks, and
Fitch believes capitalization at BBK and Ahli United Bank BSC
may need boosting
in the medium term.
Fitch does not expect to change any Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
following the
reassessment of the likelihood of support at any bank. Any IDR
upgrade would
reflect a similar action on the Viability Rating (VR); this will
prove difficult
in the near term when considering the challenging political
backdrop and
operating environment in Bahrain and elsewhere in the MENA
region.
The VRs could be downgraded if the socio-political unrest were
to materially
deteriorate (which Fitch does not expect), or if there were a
significant and
sustained deterioration in asset quality across the sector,
especially if it
were to impact the banks' otherwise healthy capital levels.
Nevertheless, a VR
downgrade would only impact the IDRs of Arab Banking
Corporation.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Shaun Miskell
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
