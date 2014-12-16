(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, December 16 (Fitch) Brazil's largest public and private banks are demonstrating that the cross selling of insurance products through their branch networks, or "bancassurance," aids their profits amid the country's macroeconomic sluggishness, says Fitch Ratings. Banco Bradesco, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal have adopted bancassurance strategies to varying levels where insurance now meaningfully contributes to their parents' overall earnings and represents positive business diversification, especially given the challenging operating environment for Brazilian banks in 2015. Fitch recently extended its negative outlook on the Brazilian banking sector into a second consecutive year. In our view, Brazilian banks' profitability and asset quality will be pressured by the continued weak operating environment. Banks with more diversified revenue bases that are less dependent on credit revenues should weather the tough year better. Banco do Brasil's joint venture with Spanish insurer Mapfre and Itau's 30% stake in Porto Seguro, one of the two largest independent insurance companies in Brazil, are key examples of larger bancassurance deals executed over the past several years that have proven to be helpful to Brazil's largest banks. Banco Santander's long-term global distribution agreement with Zurich Insurance Group, initiated in 2011, represents another local bancassurance strategy being executed by the Spanish bank's Brazilian subsidiary, Banco Santander Brasil. A more recent, but smaller example is Banco Rio Grande do Sul's announced deal with Icatu Seguros in June 2014. Fitch expects insurance premiums to continue to contribute to the big four banks' profitability, especially in the cases of Bradesco and Itau, through their wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, which are two of the country's largest sellers of retail insurance products. Already, Bradesco has seen between 28% and 31% of the parent bank's overall earnings come from insurance operations, based on management disclosures over the past four years. For Itau, management's measurement of insurance profits as a percentage of total parent profits has ranged between 15% and 17% over the same prior four-year period. Together, the big four Brazilian public and private banks, including Banco do Brasil's joint venture with Mapfre, account for roughly two-thirds of the total premiums in all insurance segments, except for health, and in pensions and savings bonds. Fitch generally sees bancassurance models as having significant advantages over the independent insurance companies' strategies because Brazil's bank branch networks offer highly cost-effective distribution of insurance products, particularly in life and pension segments. Looking ahead, Brazil's modest economic recovery will likely be a headwind on near-term insurance revenues, yet, Fitch expects that premium growth will still average between 7% and 12% across most consumer lines in 2015. As of September 2014, premium growth was 9.1% on a year-over-year basis, the lowest growth of the last 10 years. Another factor influencing the future direction of bancassurance includes the Brazilian market's underpenetration for insurance products, at just 4.2% as of June 2014, which is above the Latin American average, but well below the average of developed markets of 8% to 10%. The profitability of Brazil's insurance sector remains solid, aided by high-yielding asset portfolios amid the country's high interest rate environment and reasonably under control asset quality. With this backdrop, we believe that there is still space for bank and insurance tie-ups to be announced, although at a slower pace than recently. For the existing insurance subsidiaries and joint ventures of the large banks, we do not expect any significant changes in their profitability as technical results (a measure of pretax operating income from insurance) should remain adequate and investment income should be supported by interest rates, which are likely to remain at the current high levels over the near term. For more details on our expectations for Brazilian banks and Brazilian insurers, see the Fitch reports "2015 Outlook: Brazilian Banks," published Dec. 15 and "2015 Outlook: Brazilian Insurance Sector" published Dec. 9 at www.fitchratings.com. 