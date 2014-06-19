(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Insurance Dashboard
here
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that bancassurance
has been the key
driver of growth in the Kazakh insurance sector in recent years.
Prospects for
sustained profitability of the bancassurance model will depend
on the quality of
regulation and further growth in consumer lending.
The Kazakh bancassurance model generates strong profitability
for insurers
through a low loss ratio. However, Fitch's analysis indicates
that bancassurance
profits are increasingly repatriated to shareholders rather than
being retained
within the Kazakh insurance sector.
Profitability of the insurance sector has been strong but the
underwriting
result is significantly concentrated among a few of the largest
players in the
sector. In Fitch's view this reflects a limited level of
competition in the
Kazakh insurance sector.
For more details, see 'Kazakh Insurance Dashboard' on
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.