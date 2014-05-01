(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings considers Banco BMG's
(BMG; Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating 'B') potential sale of
payroll-deductible
loans to Banco Itau BMG Consignado (the joint venture, or JV)
and the related
increase in its ownership of the JV as neutral to BMG's ratings.
On April 29, BMG announced an agreement with Itau Unibanco S.A.
to increase
BMG's ownership in the JV to 40% from the current 30% and unify
the payroll loan
business (consignado) of BMG with that of the JV, which means
that nearly 84% of
BMG's credit portfolio will be transferred during the remainder
of 2014 into the
JV. The increase in ownership was an option available to BMG
within the
original partnership agreement.
Fitch views this announcement as having a neutral impact on the
ratings in the
short term, since after the approval expected in the third
quarter, the sale of
the affected loan portfolio is likely to be completed in the
fourth quarter and
growth of the revenues of the remaining businesses will take
time to become
relevant. The lower revenues resulting from a smaller loan
portfolio on BMG's
books will be offset in part by the larger equity in earnings
from its increased
shareholding in the JV.
Fitch also believes that this plan bodes well for BMG as its
profitability is
expected to benefit from the expected lower funding and,
especially, lower
operating costs. Based on recent conversations with BMG's
management, Fitch
believes that BMG will not suffer any significant impact in
terms of the
restructuring costs. The successful business unification is
also expected to
improve BMG's liquidity and capital ratios.
The transfer of the main payroll lending business will also give
BMG's
management time to focus on, and grow, its remaining businesses
such as the
consignado-backed credit card business and its commercial and
used vehicle
segments, which represented about 5%, 6.6%, and 4.6%,
respectively, of the total
credit portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2013. In addition to these
existing business
segments, BMG will focus on developing other products for
cross-selling to its
large customer base of nearly 6 million, developed mostly
through its main
payroll-lending product.
Fitch recently upgraded BMG's viability rating to 'b' and the
National long-term
rating to 'BBB+(bra)' and also revised the Outlook to Positive
from Stable for
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and National Long-Term
rating. The upgrade
reflects Fitch's expectation that recent improvements in the
bank's Fitch Core
Capital Ratio (FCC) and profitability were sustainable. The
rating sensitivity
stated that an increase in the FCC to over 7% (from 5% as of
December 2014)
could lead to a review of the ratings, which would also take
into account other
factors. With the expected deleveraging, BMG's management
expects that its
capital ratios will continue to strengthen and should result in
a stronger FCC
ratio. Fitch will be monitoring the results of this strategy on
BMG's
profitability and capitalization as the bank operates on a
smaller scale.
