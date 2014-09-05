(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views positively
Banco Bonsucesso
S.A.'s (Bonsucesso, LT FC IDR 'B' / Outlook Negative) recent
announcement that
it will establish a Joint Venture (JV) with Banco Santander
Brasil SA
(Santander, LT FC IDR 'BBB+' / Outlook Stable) to act in the
payroll deductible
loans business.
The JV may allow Bonsucesso to reduce its costs and improve its
capital base and
liquidity metrics. This will position the bank well within the
fierce
competitive scenario for banks in Brazil and allow it to face
the challenges of
the operating environment.
If the transaction is completed as proposed, Fitch may affirm
Bonsucesso's
current ratings and revise its Outlook to Stable. Should the
transaction fail or
if the terms become less favorable for Bonsucesso, Fitch will
review the ratings
and the current Negative Outlook may trigger a downgrade.
The proposed JV's structure has a 40%/60% ownership structure
for Bonsucesso and
Santander, respectively. Following regulatory approval, the JV
is expected to
start operating by the end of 2014. Its core business will be
payroll deductible
lending; it will carry on all payroll lending activities
(including the
by-product credit card payroll lending) from both Bonsucesso and
Santander
originated outside of the latter's branch network. Bonsucesso is
expected to
maintain the payroll deductible loan product as the main revenue
center (now via
its ownership share of the JV).
The success of the JV and its subsequent contribution to
Bonsucesso's income
sources will be benefit from a relatively lower and more stable
funding base and
the relatively lower risk of its loan portfolio. However, Fitch
believes it is
still relatively early to forecast the ultimate effects on
Bonsucesso own income
generating capacity, which will depend in a large extent on the
conditions of
the operating environment and the level of SME loan demand in
2015 and onwards;
while the expansion in other services will be relatively new to
the bank.
The current ratings on Bonsucesso also contemplate its
relatively modest size,
which makes the bank more susceptible to the economic
volatility. Therefore its
ratings can be negatively revised, should the creation of the JV
fail -
including the possibility of the JV not receiving regulatory
approvals.
Bonsucesso has had a good origination record of payroll
deductible loans for
public and municipal civil servants and retirees and pensioners
of the Brazilian
social security agency Instituto Nacional de Seguro Social
(INSS). These loans
make up more than 70% of the bank's current total contracts.
Under the agreement
between the two institutions, Santander will not compete with
the JV since it
will continue originating payroll loans exclusively to its
current client base.
These loans will continue to be booked in the Spanish-owned
bank's credit
portfolio and therefore will remain segregated from the JV.
The JV should allow Bonsucesso to alleviate the current pressure
on its costs
and better balancing them with its revenues, which are a key
issue for Fitch in
its rating sensitivities. Notwithstanding, the agency assumes
that the bank's
ROA and ROE dynamics will also change due to Bonsucesso's new
business model,
which may culminate to a stronger capital base (expected FCC
above 32% in in
4Q'14, from 13% in 2Q'14).
More robust capital ratios are also expected from the reduction
of Bonsucesso's
risk weighted assets and also from the bank's earnings benefited
by the transfer
(sale) of its payroll loans portfolio to the JV. In that sense,
although that
the bank may show a lighter structure, ROE is expect to
deteriorate in the
beginning due to a consequent equity growth.
Although it is clear that the bank's overall structure is
expected to benefit
from the new model, it is still relatively early to estimate the
full extent of
the JV's future contributions to Bonsucesso's bottom line in the
short /
mid-term. However, under Fitch's projection the bank's results
may slightly
reduce in 2015 due to the still incipient revenues from the
bank's other
businesses, to other expenses that may arise during the
transition period, and
to the fact that the success of the new business plan is also
subject to the
still sluggish economy (especially when considering Bonsucesso's
SME portfolio).
The bank may have a lighter liability structure, following the
transfer of its
assets, including the ability to decrease over time, its
reliance on expensive
funding sources, like DPGE I and II. According to the bank, its
international
issuance papers were traded at par value following the JV's
announcement
(compared to around 70% of its face value before the
announcement) which
evidences the market's improved perception of the institution's
risk.
Fitch's projected assumptions include the following: The total
transfer of its
payroll loans portfolio (including its by-products, such as
payroll-linked
credit card) to the JV, the consequent reduction in its funding
(and its costs),
the decrease of circa 65% of its staff, administrative and
general expenses, as
well as the revenues derived from the JV - accounted as equity
result according
to its 40% participation.
The interest from larger banks in segments with stronger
guarantees (especially
in mortgages and payroll deductible loans) increased since 2012,
especially
after larger banks having suffered effects of the increased
delinquency,
culminating with stronger provisions' expenses in that year.
This situation
followed a strong and fast rapid increase in loans in the
country (17% per year,
between 2010 and 2013, reaching 55% of GDP in September 2013)
and a strong
reduction of the Brazilian GDP growth - 2.7% in 2011 and 0.9% in
2012 after a
peak of 7.5% in 2010.
Smaller banks were also facing other considerable challenges
such as higher
commissions costs and rate restrictions such as fixed rates and
other
government-determined rate ceilings for the most profitable
contracts (e.g.
INSS). Similarly with Bonsucesso, Banco BMG SA (LT FC IDR 'B' /
Outlook Positive
/ LT National Ratings 'BBB+(bra)' / Outlook Positive, Viability
Rating at 'b')
had also earlier entered into a JV - with a somewhat different
structure - with
Itau in order to continue to grow its business together with a
strong funding
partner.
Bonsucesso's past due loans (PDLs) over 90 days improved to (a
still high) 6%
from 9% in the 1Q'14, while its annualized ROA reached 15.9%
(from 9.1% in
2013). Bonsucesso's high delinquency ratios still reflect the
problems it had in
its SME loans book, while the quality of its payroll loans is
closer to its
peers. The institution's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio reached
an adequate
level (considering its business profile) of 13.02% in 2Q'14 -
from 12.08% in
Dec/2013.
Bonsucesso's IDRs, VR and National ratings can be positively
reviewed if the new
strategy proves to be profitable to the bank in the medium term,
with consistent
deleverage, adequate asset quality and improved capitalization
ratios. Given its
current business model - with strong dependence of payroll
deductible loans'
generation as well as the wholesale funding structure and
respective challenging
profitability - the potential for an upgrade to Bonsucesso's
rating is limited.
The bank can be downgraded if the strategy of setting the JV
fails and if its
ROA and ROE reaches to levels below 1.5% and 10%, respectively.
Fitch currently rates Bonsucesso as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'B'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Long-term Local Currency IDR 'B'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term Local Currency IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'b';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'No Floor';
--National Long Term Rating 'BBB(bra)', Outlook Negative;
--National Short Term Rating 'F3(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Rating Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.