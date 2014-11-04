(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bank Capital and Debt Buffers:
Size, Mix and
Location Key
here
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) The ratings impact from the
introduction of "total
loss absorbing capacity", or TLAC, to be detailed by the
Financial Stability
Board this month, will depend on the final size of the financial
institutions'
buffers, the mix of debt capital, issuance location and how
existing senior debt
is treated, Fitch Ratings says. TLAC will be positive for bank
counterparties
and could even benefit some senior bondholders of European and
US-based global
systemically important banks (G-SIBs).
We believe debt and equity buffers of 25% of risk-weighted
assets (RWA) or more
are very plausible. Internal buffers and add-ons are likely to
be included on
top of the TLAC minimum requirement of between 16% and 20% of
RWA and under the
reported terms, banks won't be allowed to use regulatory equity
buffers (known
as combined buffers) to meet the TLAC requirement.
We believe TLAC will be a more material challenge in Europe than
in the US. Most
US G-SIBs would be relatively well placed to meet 25% TLAC plus
buffer amounts
out of existing group common equity Tier 1 and holding company
debt, as long as
the existing holdco senior debt is deemed TLAC-eligible via the
structural
subordination route.
Cross-border resolution coordination will be important for banks
that are more
geographically spread. In a home-host country situation, it may
be unclear who
makes the decision on converting the TLAC and which subsidiaries
are designated
as material for the purpose of internal TLAC requirements.
Our report on TLAC and its rating implications is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
James Longsdon
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1076
Joo-Yung Lee
Financial Institutions
+1 212-908-0549
joo-yung.lee@fitchratings.com
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.