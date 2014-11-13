(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) The Financial Stability Board's
(FSB) proposals for
total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) are likely to vary in their
implementation
across jurisdictions, particularly as there is an exemption for
emerging market
banks. Fitch Ratings today published a report analysing the
FSB's proposals for
global systemically important banks (G-SIBs).
The emerging market carve-out will probably lead to the
requirements not
applying to the three Chinese banks on the latest G-SIB list.
This means there
will not be a level playing field, if the implicit public
subsidy for G-SIBs is
successfully removed for developed market institutions.
Different ways of achieving TLAC subordination, how internal
TLAC is
pre-positioned in material subsidiaries and the potential to
apply higher
standards are also likely to lead to differences in how G-SIBs
will meet the new
proposals.
There are challenges in implementing the proposals, for example
how structural
subordination may be achieved. The report evaluates how G-SIBS
may meet the
minimum proposed requirements, including the possibility of
using long-term
wholesale deposits as TLAC and the impact on debt issuance.
On 10 November, the FSB published a consultation paper on its
policy proposals
for the adequate level of loss-absorbing capacity of G-SIBs in
resolution. TLAC
consists of equity, debt capital and other qualifying long-term
instruments,
which absorb losses before operational liabilities when a bank
fails.
The full report on the FSB's TLAC proposals is available to
subscribers at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
James Longsdon (EMEA)
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1076
Joo-Yung Lee (US)
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212-908-0549
Mark Young (APAC)
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7229
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings
