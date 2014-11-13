(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bank TLAC Implementation Likely To Vary Globally here LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) The Financial Stability Board's (FSB) proposals for total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) are likely to vary in their implementation across jurisdictions, particularly as there is an exemption for emerging market banks. Fitch Ratings today published a report analysing the FSB's proposals for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs). The emerging market carve-out will probably lead to the requirements not applying to the three Chinese banks on the latest G-SIB list. This means there will not be a level playing field, if the implicit public subsidy for G-SIBs is successfully removed for developed market institutions. Different ways of achieving TLAC subordination, how internal TLAC is pre-positioned in material subsidiaries and the potential to apply higher standards are also likely to lead to differences in how G-SIBs will meet the new proposals. There are challenges in implementing the proposals, for example how structural subordination may be achieved. The report evaluates how G-SIBS may meet the minimum proposed requirements, including the possibility of using long-term wholesale deposits as TLAC and the impact on debt issuance. On 10 November, the FSB published a consultation paper on its policy proposals for the adequate level of loss-absorbing capacity of G-SIBs in resolution. TLAC consists of equity, debt capital and other qualifying long-term instruments, which absorb losses before operational liabilities when a bank fails. The full report on the FSB's TLAC proposals is available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: James Longsdon (EMEA) Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1076 Joo-Yung Lee (US) Managing Director Financial Institutions +1 212-908-0549 Mark Young (APAC) Managing Director Financial Institutions +65 6796 7229 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.