LONDON, May 29 (Fitch) Depositor preference has far greater
influence on
subordination risk for senior unsecured bank creditors than
balance-sheet
encumbrance, Fitch Ratings says. Regulatory reforms may also
raise encumbrance
by increasing secured funding and collateral posting, but to a
lesser extent.
The Bank for International Settlements on Monday said that
preference for retail
deposits over bondholders in case of bankruptcy can raise the
median asset
encumbrance ratio for European banks by about 3x. This is
consistent with our
findings last year that deposits raise the median encumbrance of
funded banking
assets to around 72% compared to 28% when only secured funding
is included. This
shows how the relative size of a bank's deposit base compared to
other funding
sources could limit recoveries for senior unsecured bondholders.
If all depositors are ranked ahead of senior unsecured creditors
as proposed by
the European parliamentary committee of Economic and Monetary
Affairs last week,
subordination risks may increase substantially for senior
creditors.
However, we believe that policymakers' views around preference
for the widest
deposit category are likely to vary, especially given that the
definition of
"deposit" can include instruments that resemble capital markets
investments.
Examples include deposits from institutional or private
non-domestic investors
and the German Schuldschein product.
Deposit preference may be applied to only some deposits, but is
likely to
include at least insured deposits, as already proposed for UK
banks. A narrower
application would have a less marked impact on the encumbrance
ratio.
The assets available in a recovery for senior unsecured
bondholders could also
reduce if banks use more long-term secured funding to meet the
Basel III net
stable funding ratio. Collateral for OTC derivatives (not
captured under the
ratios above) is also increasing in line with regulatory reforms
and market
pressure, which is adding to the momentum for banks to increase
balance-sheet
encumbrance.
However, these factors are unlikely to have as great an impact
on subordination
risks compared to depositor preference. In any case, they are
being at least
partly offset by a receding eurozone sovereign crisis,
collateral optimisation
and enhanced capital buffers and liquidity. Weaker European
banks that are able
to restructure and improve their financial profile will see
balance-sheet
encumbrance decline if their need for central bank funding
reduces.
Current disclosure around encumbrance by banks is poor. Given
the importance of
the topic for creditors, it would be helpful for banks to
implement the
recommendations on funding made by the Enhanced Disclosure Task
Force in its
October 2012 report, particularly the illustrative example on
encumbrance in
that report. Very few banks have done this so far.
