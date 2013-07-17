(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 17 (Fitch) Bank of America (BAC) reported
improving results in
the second quarter of 2013 (2Q13), according to Fitch Ratings.
BAC's stated net
income was $4.01 billion, up from $1.48 billion in the
sequential quarter and
$2.46 billion in the year-ago quarter. However, 2Q13 earnings
benefited from a
reserve release of $0.9 billion due to improving asset quality
trends as well as
higher home prices during the quarter.
Similarly, Fitch calculated that pre-tax profits, which exclude
DVA adjustments
and other various gains/charges, increased to $5.0 billion in
2Q13, up from $2.2
billion in the sequential quarter and $2.8 billion in the
year-ago quarter. This
quarter's results equated to a Fitch calculated 0.94% adjusted
return on assets
(ROA), which is a fairly clean quarter for BAC and potentially
indicative of
future core earnings power.
The $0.9 billion reserve release added 17 basis points to the
Fitch calculated
ROA, which is a significant boost to earnings. Additionally,
should current
trends in asset quality run-rates and broad home price
appreciation continue
over the next several months, further reserve releases are
likely over the near
term.
Despite this reserve release, BAC's core adjusted ROA still
improved
substantially in 2Q13, but it remains well below the average of
the top U.S.
banks that have reported to date. Fitch expects BAC's level of
operating
performance to lag that of its peers over the near- to
intermediate-term time,
but the gap continues to close.
BAC's revenue was largely stable as a modest decline in net
interest revenue was
offset by strong performance in wealth and investment management
amid higher
equity markets and still reasonably strong mortgage banking
income due to a
preponderance of refinancings. Fitch would expect mortgage
banking to decline
over the course of the remainder of the year amid refinancing
burnout, higher
mortgage rates, as well as BAC's relatively smaller proportion
of the purchase
driven market for new mortgages. Fitch would also note that
revenue benefited
from $457 million of securities gains on the quarter.
The bigger impact to BAC's improved earnings performance was on
the expense
side, as expenses declined $3.48 billion during the quarter, as
the company's
'New BAC' initiative continues to drive savings. In 2Q13 this
was driven by
lower litigation costs as well as lower personnel some of which
related to
retirement eligible compensation costs and occupancy costs as
BAC continues to
rationalize its branch network.
BAC's capital and liquidity positions continue to remain solid.
BAC's Tier 1
common equity ratio improved to 10.83% in 2Q13, up from 10.49%
in the sequential
quarter, and under Basel 3 rules BAC's Tier 1 common ratio
increased to 9.60% up
from 9.52% in the sequential quarter. The impact that higher
rates had on
accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) during the quarter
was more than
offset by improvements in risk-weighted assets (RWA) from
improved credit
quality as well as the growth in earnings.
On the liquidity front, BAC continues to benefit from strong
deposit funding,
which has in part allowed it to continue to reduce its long-term
debt
outstanding which declined to $262 billion in 2Q13, down from
$280 billion in
the sequential quarter. Additionally, BAC's global excess
liquidity remains
strong, with its 'time to required funding' for the unsecured
obligations of the
holding company and obligations of BAC and Merrill Lynch & Co at
32 months,
comfortably above the Fitch viewed standard 24 month coverage
metric.
2Q13 was relatively quiet on the litigation/settlement front for
BAC, which is
due in large part to significant efforts made earlier in the
year to reduce
litigation issues. However, the company is still working to get
court approval
for its $8.5 billion Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee
settlement related to
private label residential mortgage backed securitizations for
representation and
warranty claims.
Fitch believes that if the settlement is not approved and then
over time the
potential liability for this issue increased such that BAC was
forced to
increase reserves, the increased liability would be absorbable
within the
context of the firm's improving earnings and strong capital
ratios, despite the
significant risk from this issue. This view incorporates the
assumption that the
duration of the ultimate resolution would likely extend out for
some time,
allowing BAC to further build its capital and reserves for these
exposures.
Contact:
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1624
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.