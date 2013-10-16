(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation's (BAC)
stated third
quarter earnings of $2.5 billion declined from the sequential
quarter's earnings
of $4.01 billion, but increased from the year-ago quarter's
earnings of $340
million. The stated earnings number was slightly better than
Fitch expected as
3Q'13 earnings benefited from a reserve release of $1.4 billion,
which was a
$500 million increase from the $0.9 billion reserve release in
the second
quarter of 2013 (2Q'13), due to continued improving asset
quality metrics across
nearly all lending categories and higher home prices during the
quarter.
However, Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which exclude Debt
Valuation
Adjustment (DVA) adjustments and various other gains/charges,
and was
significantly impacted by excluding the $0.8 billion gain on the
sale of the
remaining shares in China Construction Bank (CCB) this quarter,
declined to $4.3
billion, down from $5.0 billion in the sequential quarter and
essentially flat
from the year-ago quarter of $4.4 billion.
This quarter's Fitch calculated results equate to a 0.82%
adjusted return on
assets (ROA), which is down from 0.94% in 2Q'13 and essentially
flat from 0.80%
in 3Q'12. This result was slightly better than expected, but
this improvement
was largely generated by the reserve release noted above. The
$1.4 billion
reserve release contributed 27 basis points to the Fitch
calculated ROA in 3Q'13
compared to the 17 basis points contributed from last quarter's
$0.9 billion
release, indicating other components ofcore earnings declined
relative to the
sequential and year-ago quarters.
While Fitch expected a reserve release, and similar to the
experience of other
banks with large consumer operations, the size of the release
for BAC this
quarter masks some of the challenges that BAC -- as well as
other banks --
continue to face in driving significant loan growth and
consistent earnings from
investment banking to help build solid and sustainable core
earnings power.
Given continued favorable asset quality trends as well as some
moderating levels
of home price appreciation, Fitch believes further reserve
releases over the
remainder of the year are probable, but less than the amount in
3Q'13 given the
reserve level at 1.81% of total loans and leases (excluding
purchase credit
impaired loans).
BAC's net interest income (NII) was relatively flat on a core
basis compared to
the sequential quarter as continued reductions in overall
funding costs has
continued to be offset by lower loan yields. Fitch expects it to
be more
challenging for BAC to meaningfully increase NII growth without
a significant
pick-up in asset yields as reductions in funding costs should
begin to wane at
some point over the course of the next year.
Non-interest income benefited from continued strength in wealth
management and
strong equity investment income, offsetting the expected decline
in mortgage
banking income and investment banking and trading revenues that
were lower
relative to the sequential quarter and combined were slightly
lower from the
year-ago quarter.
Fitch views favorably that BAC continues to wind down its Legacy
Asset and
Servicing (LAS) costs and optimized its branch network, which
has resulted in
continued and planned reductions in non-interest expenses.
However, this was
offset by $1.1 billion of litigation expense that continues to
weigh on the
company's overall results.
Fitch notes favorably that BAC's capital and liquidity positions
have improved
during the quarter. BAC's Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III
advanced
approaches increased to 9.94% in 3Q'13, up from 9.60% in 2Q'13
and 9.52% in
1Q'13. This was primarily driven by a $6.0 billion increase in
Tier 1 common
capital under Basel III, as risk-weighted assets also increased
by 1.2% from the
sequential quarter.
Fitch continues to believe that the bulk of BAC's future
sustainable earnings
growth will be largely predicated on a mix of loan growth and
cost savings
initiatives partially offset by potential additional litigation
charges over a
near-to-medium term time horizon given BAC's still outstanding
litigation
issues.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.