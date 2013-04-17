(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 17 (Fitch) Bank of America (BAC) reported
improving results in
the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), while at the same time
maintaining strong
capital and liquidity positions. Fitch Ratings calculated
pre-tax profits,
which exclude DVA adjustments and other various gains/charges,
increased to $3.5
billion in 1Q'13, up from $2.1 billion in the sequential quarter
and $3 billion
in the year-ago quarter. This quarter's results equated to a
Fitch calculated
0.6% adjusted return on assets (ROA), which is an improvement
but still below
those of peers.
Fitch notes that BAC's level of adjusted operating performance
remains below the
average of the top U.S. banks that have reported to date.
Furthermore, Fitch
expects BAC's level of operating performance to continue to lag
peers over a
near-to-intermediate term time horizon.
BAC's revenue benefited from higher wealth management revenue,
relatively strong
investment banking and trading income, as well as an improvement
in mortgage
banking income relative to the sequential quarter. Revenue in
wealth management
benefited from a mix of new assets and higher client activity,
and revenue in
banking and trading benefited from a strong quarter in fixed
income as well as
an 8% year-over-year increase in equities primarily driven by
increased volumes.
BAC's mortgage origination--done through the branch
network--increased to $24
billion, an increase of 11% from the sequential quarter, which
equated to $1.3
billion in mortgage banking revenue.
On the cost side, BAC's earnings benefited from a reduction in
provision expense
to $1.7 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the sequential
quarter and $2.4
billion in the year-ago quarter as the company's credit quality,
on balance,
continues to improve. Earnings also benefited from expense
reductions in the
legacy assets and servicing area as well as some branch network
rationalization.
Fitch expects continued cost reductions, over the
near-to-intermediate term time
horizon, as the company continues to execute on its new BAC
initiatives as well
legacy asset servicing costs.
Given BAC's improved earnings performance as well as improving
credit quality,
on balance, the company's capital accretion continued to
improve. As of 1Q'13,
the company's Tier 1 common ratio including the Market Risk
Final Rule under
Basel 1 was 10.58%, up from the pro form 10.38% in the
sequential quarter.
Under Basel 3 proposals BAC's Tier 1 common ratio increased to
9.42% at 1Q'13,
up from 9.25% at year-end 2012.
Additionally, Fitch views BAC's liquidity as strong, and notes
that the funding
mix continues to also improve as BAC continues to
opportunistically retire
higher cost long-term debt.
While BAC continues to address and move past some of its legacy
litigation
issues, and to this end this quarter included a class action
settlement
concerning certain residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
issued by
subsidiaries of Countrywide Financial Corporation for a
settlement payment of
$500 million.
While this is a positive, Fitch notes that large litigation
issues remain,
chiefly BAC getting court approval for its Bank of New York
Mellon settlement as
well as resolving its issues with monoline insurers, namely
MBIA. Fitch
believes that if there are adverse developments, particularly
related to
monoline insuers, there could be additions to litigation
reserves. Fitch does
note, however, that BAC's litigation settlements to date have
largely been
manageable within the context of the company's earnings and
improving and strong
capital ratios.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.