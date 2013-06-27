(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) New rules to be proposed by U.S. bank
regulators on
minimum holding company debt requirements could have significant
ramifications
for the eight U.S. global systemically important institutions,
depending on how
the rules are ultimately written. If regulators require a
minimum level of
holding company debt, Fitch believes the level of the threshold
and mix will be
critical in determining which institutions are most affected.
The Fed and FDIC are still in the process of developing rules
for the amount of
debt and equity capital that systemically important institutions
must hold to
reduce the need for government support in a distress scenario.
Recent public
reports suggest that regulators may be evaluating an industry
proposal that
large banks be required to hold a minimum of 14% of
risk-weighted assets (RWA)
in the form of loss-absorbing capital and debt.
Our analysis indicates that under various scenarios, Wells
Fargo, JPMorgan Chase
and State Street Corp. would be most impacted, while Goldman
Sachs (GS) and
Morgan Stanley (MS) fare best under all proposed debt scenarios.
GS and MS fare
better given a greater reliance on wholesale funding at the
parent level, while
counter-intuitively, WFC and JPM fare worse given strong core
deposit franchises
and a lower reliance on holding company debt. It remains unclear
whether
regulators will take into account each bank's respective
business mix and
funding profile to arrive at a more risk-adjusted framework.
The proposed mix is another key point related to a potential
debt requirement.
Fitch expects that investor appetite for holding company
subordinated debt may
be insufficient to meet a threshold that is significantly higher
than current
levels.
Discussions about the ultimate scope of debt requirements under
the U.S. Orderly
Liquidation Authority (OLA) framework highlight the degree to
which unsecured
bank creditors are exposed to regulatory risk and discretion.
There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the
implicit state
support for systemically important banks in the U.S., as
evidenced by OLA and
possible long-term debt requirements. This might result in Fitch
revising
support rating floors downward in the medium term, although the
timing and
degree of any change would depend on developments in specific
jurisdictions.
In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing
policy discussions
regarding support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks.
Until now, senior
creditors in major global banks have been supported in full.
However, resolution
legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of a
creditor 'bail-in'
is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and
creditors to share
the burden of supporting large, complex banks.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 (312) 368-5472
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 (312) 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
