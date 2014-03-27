(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) According to a special report
published by Fitch
Ratings titled 'Sovereign Support for Banks, Rating Path
Expectations', the
evolving dynamics of sovereign support for senior creditors of
banks are not
likely to affect Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) or
senior debt ratings
of Fitch-rated Latin American banks where such ratings are
driven by Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) over the next two years.
In Latin America, Fitch has assigned SRFs to state-owned
Dominican and
Panamanian banks, as well as domestic systemically important
financial
institutions (D-SIFIs) in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica,
Guatemala,
Jamaica, Mexico and Peru. As Fitch believes that in general, the
authorities
have both the willingness and capacity to provide support should
it be required,
and that they are not inclined to weaken their attitude toward
bank support in
the near term, there will be no immediate impact on ratings.
In the case of other Latin American banks without a SRF or a SRF
of No Floor
(NF), sovereign support is not applicable to these banks'
potential rating
paths. This would include all banks in Argentina, Ecuador, El
Salvador and
Venezuela, as well as D-SIFIs in the Dominican Republic and
Panama, among other
Latin American countries.
Although Brazil and Mexico are among the G-20 countries involved
in the
Financial Stability Board's effective resolution agenda, bank
resolution is less
of a priority relative to the EU and U.S. Support assumptions
are most likely to
weaken over time in these countries; however, Fitch does not
expect any material
changes over the typical ratings horizon of up to two years.
Currently, there is
no agenda to weaken sovereign support of senior creditors in
either country. In
other Latin American countries, discussion has been even more
limited with
respect to bank resolution or potential restrictions of
sovereign support to
bail out nonviable banks.
