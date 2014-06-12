(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Banks' Use of Covered Bonds: 2014 Update here PARIS/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that banks' overall cover pool encumbrance has remained broadly stable in the past three years in an update of its report on covered bonds-related asset encumbrance. Total outstanding covered bonds sold to the market from the banks included in the report decreased by 6% in 2013, reflecting reduced funding needs but also banks' stronger focus on issuing unsecured senior and subordinated debt. Excess liquidity in the markets and a less stressed environment improved market access and hence credit spreads, leading banks to issue on the unsecured debt markets. The narrow spread differential has been an incentive for issuing senior unsecured debt rather than covered bonds. The same countries top the list as last year, namely Denmark, Germany, Spain and Sweden. Fitch considers these countries, as well as France and Norway, to be covered bond-intensive jurisdictions. Cover pools alone constitute noteworthy encumbrance for only a small number of rated banks. Of the 142 entities in the sample, 15 have cover pool encumbrance above 50% of end-2013 adjusted assets, of which only six are above 70%. Like last year, two Danish banks, Realkredit Danmark and Nykredit Realkredit, and Swedish Landshypotek top the list. Asset encumbrance above 80% is a reflection of their business models, based on covered bond funding. Fitch believes that covered bond funding can be a stable form of funding, particularly in markets where households invest a significant amount of their financial wealth outside the traditional banking system. This is especially the case in Scandinavia. The European Union Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive states that secured liabilities, including covered bonds, are exempt from bail-in. Bail-in of senior unsecured creditors allows recapitalisation without wind-down, enabling banks to be resolved without liquidation and to be restored as a going concern with dual recourse remaining available to its covered bond investors. However, it is important to note that there are other sources of bank asset encumbrance, with covered pool encumbrance limited for a large number of rated banks. Almost 70% of the issuers in the report had a cover pool encumbrance below 20% of adjusted assets at end-2013. The report, "Banks' Use of Covered Bonds Funding: 2014 Update", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 8408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.