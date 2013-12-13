(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, December 13 (Fitch) Banks in Chile and Uruguay, benefiting from economic expansion, head into 2014 with a stable outlook, while Argentine banks are negative, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. 'Southern Cone banks are following diverging paths, with Chilean and Uruguayan banks enjoying an overall good condition and comfortable prospects, while the environment for Argentine banks has remained tough with some worsening potential' said Alejandro Garcia, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group. 'The Chilean banking system remains one of the strongest among emerging markets, while Fitch considers that Uruguayan banks are now less exposed to potential negative developments in Argentina. In turn, the operating environment for Argentine banks continues worsening, although these entities have remained financially resilient'. For Chile, a modest economic recovery is expected. Performance will remain solid and aligned with moderate risk levels. Adequate liquidity and new regulations will strengthen capitalization. Despite predictions of slightly lower profits, Fitch believes that the industry's fundamentals will remain Stable. All of Uruguay's private banks are subsidiaries of foreign banks that, in general, are highly rated. The system's Positive Outlook is underpinned by the continuing consolidation of the banks' overall performance, with ample liquidity and capitalization and minimal loan impairment rates. Challenges include improving profitability, increasing loans, and reducing dollarization. Fitch's Negative Outlook for Argentina reflects concern for increasing government intervention in the financial industry and the possibility of tightened access to foreign currencies. Financial companies' good asset quality and profitability ratios could deteriorate as inflation and macroeconomic volatility rise. The Negative Outlook on both individual banks and the overall industry could trigger a downgrade in the ratings assigned to individual institutions in 2014. For more information, a special report titled '2014 Outlook: Southern Cone Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Argentina & Uruguay Alejandro Garcia, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399-9146 Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Av. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Del Paseo Residencial Monterrey, Mexico Chile Eduardo Santibanez Senior Director +56 2 499 3307 Abraham Martinez Director +56 2 499 3317 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: Southern Cone Banks (Clear Skies for Chilean and Uruguayan Banks; Headwinds Remain for Argentine Banks) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.