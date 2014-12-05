(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 05 (Fitch) Several US regional banks lifted by
shale booms
will face a higher potential for credit pressures in
energy-related loans,
should the recent slide in oil prices persist into 2015, says
Fitch Ratings.
US banks with higher concentrations of loans directly related to
energy
production, as represented by energy loans as a percentage of
the bank's total
outstanding loans, as of the end of third-quarter 2014, include
BOK Financial
Corp., at 19%; Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., 15%; Hancock Holding
Company, 13%;
Comerica Bank, 7%; and Amergy Bank of Texas (a subsidiary of
Zions Bancorp),
estimated to be about 6%. Each of the banks held between $1.6
billion to $3.4
billion in loans to energy producers, as of Sept. 30.
Sustained pressure on oil prices could not only affect certain
O&G loans, but
also general consumer and commercial loans to consumers and
businesses operating
in energy-dependent regions.
Precise energy price levels, and the length of time at certain
price levels, are
among the key determinants of loan risk. Each liquids-rich shale
basin, such as
the Bakken in the Dakotas region, Permian and Eagle Ford in
Texas and the
Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, has different hydrocarbon mixes and
different
economics. Within each shale play, in turn, price break-even
points for each
obligor -- points below which investment dollars begin to be
lost -- can vary
substantially, based on a number of factors.
For a few producers, the current $67 per barrel of West Texas
Intermediate crude
oil could already represent a market condition that is below
break-even. If oil
recovers back above $70 per barrel within the next quarter or
two, it becomes
unlikely that oil's price fall will have a serious credit impact
on these banks'
energy loan portfolios.
Oil prices below $50 a barrel, however, depending on how
sustained, would likely
trigger a jump in energy loan losses and could impact 2015's
earnings for the
energy concentrated lenders. As a reference point, BOK Financial
noted in its
third-quarter 2014 earnings that the drop oil prices during late
2008 and
first-half 2009, when prices dipped to under $50 per barrel for
about six
months, led to just a 47 bps of loan losses on its energy book
for 2009.
Loans for exploration and production (E&P) typically are
revolving credit
facilities that have several features that are important to
potentially
protecting banks over any energy price drop.
First, these loans tend to be secured by borrowing bases that
are valued on a
semi-annual basis - normally in the fall and spring, although
some lenders
retain rights for interim (or wildcard) redeterminations. While
price/barrel of
crude oil affects borrowing base levels, the historical
relationship is not
1-to-1. Banks tend to be easier on permissible levels for
borrowing bases for
E&P producers when prices decline, based on Fitch's analysis.
This was
particularly true of the oil price drop of 2008 through 2009,
when
borrowing-base amounts fell by a significantly smaller degree
than the decline
in oil prices.
Fitch analysis also reveals that the availability levels for 15
E&P companies
averaged 63%, as of the end of third-quarter 2014, signaling, at
least as of
Sept. 30, some cushion on borrowing needs.
A second potential protection for banks is that a fair number of
E&P companies
have hedged the cash flows they receive for production. In
Fitch's analysis on
energy-related borrowing bases, the arithmetic average of hedge
volume in place
on 2015's prices, as a fraction of third-quarter 2014 production
for 15 E&P
producers was 61%. Hedging cost rises materially the further out
the hedge, thus
hedge coverage for 2016 would be expected to be materially lower
as of today.
A final factor in gauging bank risk is cost position, which
refers to not only
an E&P company's ability to produce at lower prices, but how
capable its assets
are in generating additional liquidity through a pledge of
non-encumbered
assets, or possibly an outright sale.
More information can be found in the report, "E&P Borrowing Base
Redeterminations (History Suggests Lenders May Go Easy in a
Downturn),"
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA
Senior Director
Corporate Finance
+1 312 368-2090
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Doriana Gamboa
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-1865
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Matthew Noll, CFA
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
E&P Borrowing Base Redeterminations (History Suggests Lenders
May Go Easy in a
Downturn)
here
