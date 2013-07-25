(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 25 (Fitch) The back up in long-term U.S. interest
rates over the
last two months has set the stage for some U.S. banks to boost
net interest
margins (NIM) as re-investment yields rise. Still, Fitch Ratings
sees the need
for an eventual increase in short-term rates before sustainable
NIM expansion
and improved bank profitability can occur.
A number of banks have noted during the second-quarter earnings
season that the
increase in long-term rates will have a beneficial impact on
spread income as
funds are re-invested at higher yields. However, considering the
high volumes of
loans that are indexed to Libor and prime rates (which have been
relatively
flat), we think the room for NIM expansion and substantial
increases in spread
income is more limited over the near and midterm. This is
particularly important
since the industry's average net exposure on the yield curve is
much shorter
than it was a decade ago.
SunTrust, as an example, noted in its earnings call that a
return to precrisis
margins will depend on a meaningful move up in short-term rates.
First Horizon,
a very asset-sensitive bank, pointed out that the vast majority
of its
floating-rate assets are tied to one-month Libor, thus needing
movement in
short-term rates to realize any NIM expansion.
Speculation surrounding the timing of a prospective wind-down of
the Fed's QE
program has pushed long-term yields higher, particularly since
the June Federal
Open Market Committee meeting. However, short-term rates
remained pinned near
zero, reflecting the broad market view that no Fed action to
tighten monetary
policy through a hike in the Fed funds rate will occur until
late 2014 or later.
The Fed funds rate futures curve has been steepening in recent
weeks, moving up
the date of an implied rate hike to late 2014. This indicates
that the market
also believes QE bond buying would end by the latter part of
next year (a likely
precursor to a Fed funds hike).
Opportunities for banks to benefit from a repricing of
floating-rate assets,
even in a scenario reflecting current market expectations, are
still at least a
year off. Therefore, we believe that a broad-based and
meaningful period of NIM
expansion may not occur until 2015 or possibly later if the
timing of monetary
policy tightening is again pushed out in response to
persistently weak U.S.
macro fundamentals. We anticipate that this type of environment
will lead banks
to continue identifying operational efficiencies and will likely
encourage more
industry consolidation through M&A.
For more insights into curve steepening implications, see "U.S.
Banks: Interest
Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)," dated June 18, 2013,
at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
