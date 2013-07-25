(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 25 (Fitch) The back up in long-term U.S. interest rates over the last two months has set the stage for some U.S. banks to boost net interest margins (NIM) as re-investment yields rise. Still, Fitch Ratings sees the need for an eventual increase in short-term rates before sustainable NIM expansion and improved bank profitability can occur. A number of banks have noted during the second-quarter earnings season that the increase in long-term rates will have a beneficial impact on spread income as funds are re-invested at higher yields. However, considering the high volumes of loans that are indexed to Libor and prime rates (which have been relatively flat), we think the room for NIM expansion and substantial increases in spread income is more limited over the near and midterm. This is particularly important since the industry's average net exposure on the yield curve is much shorter than it was a decade ago. SunTrust, as an example, noted in its earnings call that a return to precrisis margins will depend on a meaningful move up in short-term rates. First Horizon, a very asset-sensitive bank, pointed out that the vast majority of its floating-rate assets are tied to one-month Libor, thus needing movement in short-term rates to realize any NIM expansion. Speculation surrounding the timing of a prospective wind-down of the Fed's QE program has pushed long-term yields higher, particularly since the June Federal Open Market Committee meeting. However, short-term rates remained pinned near zero, reflecting the broad market view that no Fed action to tighten monetary policy through a hike in the Fed funds rate will occur until late 2014 or later. The Fed funds rate futures curve has been steepening in recent weeks, moving up the date of an implied rate hike to late 2014. This indicates that the market also believes QE bond buying would end by the latter part of next year (a likely precursor to a Fed funds hike). Opportunities for banks to benefit from a repricing of floating-rate assets, even in a scenario reflecting current market expectations, are still at least a year off. Therefore, we believe that a broad-based and meaningful period of NIM expansion may not occur until 2015 or possibly later if the timing of monetary policy tightening is again pushed out in response to persistently weak U.S. macro fundamentals. We anticipate that this type of environment will lead banks to continue identifying operational efficiencies and will likely encourage more industry consolidation through M&A. For more insights into curve steepening implications, see "U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)," dated June 18, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Associate Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-3153 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.