(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 08 (Fitch) Banks will report significantly lower
unrealized gain
positions when earnings season kicks off Friday stemming from
the recent backup
in interest rates, according to Fitch Ratings.
Net unrealized gains in the industry shrank to just $6bn at the
end of June 2013
(down from $35bn at the end of March), according to regulatory
data. During this
time, the 10-year bond jumped by roughly 65 basis points, with
no movement in
short-dated U.S. Treasurys.
Unrealized gains on securities held on large U.S. bank balance
sheets had risen
to near peak levels, setting the stage for an acute reversal as
bond prices
decline in a rising rate scenario. Although there will be a
significant decline
across the industry, the actual impact to financials will likely
be muted for
the industry over the near term for several reasons.
Given excess liquidity sitting in the banking system and
generally robust
liquidity profiles, many banks will likely not be forced to use
their
available-for-sale (AFS) portfolios as a source of liquidity
over the near term.
Bank securities portfolios will still be in an aggregate gain
position at June
30, 2013; however, as rates inch up higher, these gains will
likely ultimately
revert to losses. Given robust liquidity profiles, Fitch
anticipates banks will
not be forced to sell at a loss for funding needs thereby
avoiding realized
losses.
For those banks subject to the advanced approach under Basel
III, these banks
will recognize a much smaller contribution to regulatory capital
ratios from
unrealized gains at June 30, 2013 and potentially a drag to
capital ratios at
Sept. 30, 2013 if rates continue their upward march. For the
remainder of the
banking industry, the reversion to a loss position over coming
periods could
potentially result in a one-time capital hit when they make the
one-time opt-out
election given that there will be a true-up at the time of the
decision.
Please see the Fitch special report "U.S. Banks: Interest Rate
Risks," published
on June 18, 2013, available on our website at
www.fitchratings.com
