(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, December 10 (Fitch) The ratings and Outlook for
Banco de
Desarrollo Rural, S.A.'s (Banrural) are unaffected by its recent
acquisition of
Banco ProCredit Honduras, S.A (ProCredit), now Banco de
Desarrollo Rural
Honduras, S.A.(Banrural Honduras), according to Fitch Ratings. A
complete list
of Banrural's ratings follows at the end of this press release.
Transaction Details
Banrural and its subsidiary, Aseguradora Rural, acquired a
complete stake in the
Honduran bank, ProCredit in November 2014, with the insurance
company
participating with an equity holding of less than 1%. According
to the new
shareholder, the acquisition was followed by a complete change
in the board of
directors. Procredit has adopted the new owner's name and brand
by changing its
name to Banrural Honduras. The new subsidiary will also receive
a USD 5 million
capital injection, required to fulfill the Honduran minimum
capital requirement.
According to Fitch's estimates, both the cash payment and the
goodwill generated
by the transaction have a very limited impact (less than 50
basis points) on
Banrural's liquidity coverage of liabilities and Fitch core
capital figures. In
Fitch's opinion, Banrural's figures are solid and consistent
with its rating
category, and any impact on capital metrics will be promptly
compensated by
Banrural's consistent profitability and capital generation
capacity.
Expected Changes
According to the Fitch's forecast of Banrural's consolidated
figures after the
transaction, variations in Banrural's current financial profile
are minimal. The
relative small size of the acquired bank diminishes the impact
of its weak
financial performance and lower asset quality on Banrural's
credit profile. At
this point, Fitch has not considered any benefit from geographic
diversification, given the relatively small size of the acquired
operation and
the more challenging operating environment that prevails in
Honduras.
Banrural Honduras's assets account for 1.4% of Banrural.
Banrural Honduras has limited market share and franchise in
Honduras; however,
its orientation to micro small and medium enterprise financing
using local
deposits as its main funding source is resembles Banrural's
business model;
however, Banrural Honduras's high deposit concentration differs
from Banrural's
atomized funding structure.
Fitch's current ratings for Banrural are as follows:
Banco de Desarrollo Rural:
--Long Term Issuer Default Rating 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short Term Issuer Default Rating 'B';
--Local Currency Long-term IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Short-term Issuer Default Rating 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb';
--Support Rating '3';
--Support Rating Floor 'BB-';
--National Long-term Rating 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating 'F1+(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6616
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Downgrades Banrural's IDR to 'BB' following Downgrade
of
Guatemala'(Jun. 27, 2014)
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2014);
--'Guatemala' (June 24, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.