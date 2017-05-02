(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Barclays plc's first quarter results
benefitted from
resilient retail and highly profitable cards businesses, while
the investment
bank had mixed results, says Fitch Ratings. The group's return
on tangible
equity (RoTE) of 9%, excluding a sizeable impairment of the
goodwill relating to
its African business held for sale, showed an improvement
compared to 1Q16,
helped by a lower negative impact from the shrinking non-core
unit (Barclays
Non-Core (BNC)).
Barclays UK's performance was broadly stable yoy and the
division's RoTE of
21.6% was high relative to the overall group. Income benefitted
from deposit
growth, lower funding costs and a small gain relating to Visa
Inc., which offset
margin pressure affecting especially its mortgage portfolio.
Operating expenses
were also stable despite investments in cyber resilience and
structural reform
implementation costs. Underlying credit impairment charges were
stable according
to management, and delinquency rates improved slightly compared
to 1Q16.
Barclays International fared well overall, and it's RoTE of
12.5% was
underpinned by the international Consumer Card and Payments
(CC&P) business
(income up +19% excluding one-off items) and a good performance
in banking fees
(income up 51% yoy) in a buoyant debt issuance market. The
division is exposed
to US dollar appreciation, which benefits revenue more than it
weighs on
operating expenses.
Performance in CC&P benefitted from balance and card spend
growth. Impairments
and delinquency rates increased slightly, but a large portion of
weaker credits
have been sold and are not expected to weigh on future
impairments. The bank
completed a subprime portfolio sale in the US towards the end of
the quarter and
this, together with the impact of the integration of a high
quality partnership
portfolio, should gradually lead to an improvement in the
quality of the US
cards portfolio, according to management.
Trading underperformance reflected missed opportunities in US
rates and US
equity derivatives markets, despite supportive client volumes,
while credit
trading continued to perform well driven by the flow business.
Corporate lending
income improved, but was more than offset by losses on fair
value hedges.
The group continued to run-down BNC towards the guidance of
around GBP25 billion
risk-weighted assets (RWA) by end-1H17. The division incurred a
pre-tax loss of
GBP241 million in the quarter and Barclays reiterated the
guidance that in 2017
the loss could amount to GBP1 billion.
The fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased to 12.5% driven by
internal capital
generation, which offset the impact of the redemption USD
preference shares,
share purchases for employee awards and contributions to the
pension plan. The
redemption of USD preference shares results in an immediate hit
to capital but
lower preferred dividends should benefit funding costs in the
longer term. This
compares with a target CET1 ratio of just below 13% in the
medium term, sized by
the bank as 1.5%-2% above minimum requirements, which is
intended to provide an
adequate buffer against drawdowns in a regulatory stress test.
In progressing
towards this target we expect the benefits from accruing profits
and
deconsolidating BAGL (guided to be around 75bp) to cushion any
potential hit
from still unresolved legal and regulatory disputes or consumer
redress costs.
Management expects capital requirements to be similar across the
future
ring-fenced bank, non-ring-fenced bank and group (currently
10.8%, excluding any
potential Prudential Regulatory Buffer (PRA) buffer) and that
the entities will
maintain similar buffers above the requirements.
The impairment of goodwill related to Barclays Africa Group
Limited (BAGL) was
capital neutral. Following accounting deconsolidation, the bank
would need to
recycle a currency translation loss of around GBP1.2 billion
through P&L, but
this too will be capital neutral.
The group's liquidity was comfortable, as the liquidity coverage
ratio (LCR)
increased to 140% and the liquidity pool increased to GBP185
billion. This was
boosted by issuance of GBP6.3 billion minimum requirement for
own funds and
eligible liabilities (MREL)-eligible debt and capital and a GBP4
billion
participation in the Bank of England's term funding scheme,
which was motivated
by management as a means to access low-cost funding and
diversify funding
sources. The Bank of England has confirmed Barclays' individual
indicative MREL
requirement in line with previous guidance of 28% by 2022,
including requisite
buffers.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ioana Sima
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1736
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
