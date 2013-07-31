(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Barclays
plc's
(A/Stable/F1/a) GBP5.8bn capital increase and additional capital
raising/release
measures remove any uncertainty over the bank's previous plan to
reach its
target capitalisation organically. The capital increase will
bring the bank's
'look-through' Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio into
line with
similarly rated global trading and universal bank peers (9.3%
pro-forma at
end-H113 versus 8.1% actual). In May, Fitch noted that it
expected leverage to
decline as Basel III leverage requirements are introduced (see
'Fitch Affirms
Barclays at 'A'; Outlook Stable' dated 16 May 2013). These
measures in essence
represent an acceleration of that timeframe and have no
immediate impact on
Barclays' ratings.
The capital raising measures were largely caused by a GBP12.8bn
shortfall
relative to a 3% leverage target identified under a capital
assessment exercise
on the major UK banks by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority
(PRA) in H113.
The PRA exercise assessed banks' capitalisation on both a
risk-weighted basis
and an un-weighted basis. It conservatively required incremental
deductions
against 'end point' CET1 capital i) for expected future losses
on certain
portfolios on a three-year basis and ii) for potentially
uncovered conduct costs
(albeit not for less quantifiable possible future litigation
costs, eg in
respect of LIBOR).
Barclays' capital raising measures, which also include a
reduction in on- and
off-balance sheet exposure, are needed to enable the group to
reach the PRA's
un-weighted 3% leverage hurdle by mid-2014. They mean the group
now expects to
meet its own 10.5% target Basel III CET1 ratio, which is now
defined on a
'look-through' basis, in early 2015.
The planned issuance of up to GBP2bn additional Tier 1 (AT1)
instruments would
add a further buffer to the group's capital structure. The
instruments are to
have a 7% trigger in terms of the 'look-through' Basel III CET1
ratio rather
than the transitional ratio used in the bank's existing Tier 2
contingent
capital notes. This means that during the Basel III transitional
phase, the
trigger on the new notes would be hit before the trigger in the
group's existing
Tier 2 contingent capital notes. Non-performance risk on the new
AT1 instruments
will in any case be higher than on the existing Tier 2
contingent capital notes
because of their fully flexible coupons.
Barclays' results for H113 were hit hard by sizeable further
provisions for
claims relating to payment protection insurance (PPI) redress
and for the sale
of interest rate derivative products, which amounted to GBP2bn.
These and
GBP640m costs associated with the bank's reorganisation
programme meant
statutory pre-tax earnings (excluding a small gain on own
credit) were weak,
equivalent to a return on equity of less than 3%.
Adjusting for these items and for a one-off gain in H112,
pre-tax profit of
GBP4.2bn represented a more modest decline of 2.5% yoy. This
reflected
relatively resilient revenue (down 3% yoy on an adjusted basis),
a 4% reduction
in operating expenses excluding the reorganisation costs and a
small decline in
loan impairment charges. Q213 pre-tax profit adjusted for the
items above stood
at GBP1.9bn, a 16% qoq decline and virtually flat yoy.
In Q213, all business divisions, with the exception of UK Retail
and Business
Banking (RBB), European RBB and Wealth and Investment Management
(WIM), reported
a yoy improvement in pre-tax profit adjusted for own credit and
PPI and
derivatives provisions. Compared with Q113, all business
divisions reported
increased adjusted pre-tax profit with the exception of the
investment bank and
WIM.
As expected, Q213 net revenue in the investment bank declined
qoq following a
seasonally strong Q113 and adjusted pre-tax profit fell 18% qoq.
The quarterly
decline in net revenue from FICC at 37% was more pronounced than
at US peers,
and net revenue also declined yoy, by 22% as the group's rates,
currency and
commodities businesses and its credit trading generated less
earnings. Equities
and prime services performed well with net revenue improving qoq
(by 17%) and
yoy (34%). Equities trading benefited from good performance in
cash equities and
equity derivatives, and prime services saw market share
increases. Advisory and
capital markets business improved slightly yoy in Q213 but saw a
small seasonal
qoq decline of 5%. Barclays investment bank continues to report
good efficiency
with a 58% cost/income ratio excluding the reorganisation costs
in H113.
UK RBB showed a solid operating performance with pre-tax profit
adjusted for PPI
redress provision increasing by 11% qoq but declining 7% yoy. As
a result of the
PPI redress provision the division reported a GBP28m pre-tax
loss for H113, but
this legacy should now be drawing to a close and the bank
expects that any
additional PPI charges should be small. Net revenue in the
division remained
broadly flat in H113 as continued pressure on the net interest
margin was
compensated by loan growth. Loan impairment charges in UK RBB
increased 46% yoy
but remained manageable at GBP178m in H113. Corporate banking
pre-tax profit
excluding the GBP650m provision for redress related to the sale
of interest rate
derivative products improved 29% in H113 as loan impairment
charges fell and
revenue remained resilient as earnings in the UK compensated for
a decline in
the bank's European businesses.
Europe RBB reported a GBP709m pre-tax loss in H113, which
included a GBP356m
expense to restructure the operations. Income in the division
continued to
decline in H113 as business volumes fell in line with the bank's
strategy to
reduce its operations in the region. Loan impairment charges
increased 14% yoy,
but Fitch expects these to remain manageable as the loan loss
rate in H113
remained moderate at 70bp. Africa RBB reported a 16% increase in
adjusted
pre-tax profit to GBP212m, mainly because of lower loan
impairment charges,
despite reported net revenue falling as a result of currency
movements.
Barclaycard, the group's credit card business, saw a further
rise in pre-tax
profit adjusted for PPI redress provisions, which reached
GBP775m in H113, up 3%
yoy. However, the division was hit hard by an additional GBP690m
PPI redress
provision, meaning statutory pre-tax profit fell by 89% to
GBP85m. Fitch expects
the division to continue to generate good earnings as loan
balances increase.
Despite a reduction in the group's liquidity pool in H113 to
GBP138bn at
end-June 2013 (2012: GBP150bn), Fitch considers Barclays'
liquidity sound. The
proportion of cash and deposits with central banks and
government bonds in the
pool declined but still accounted for 85%. The bank plans to
reduce its
liquidity pool further to between GBP110bn-GBP130bn and to
reduce the proportion
of cash and deposits with central banks further to about 45% of
the total pool.
Fitch considers liquidity at this level sound given that liquid
assets cover
wholesale funding due in less than one year (GBP93bn) by 148%.
Sound liquidity
is also reflected in Barclays' estimated 111% Basel III
liquidity coverage ratio
and the 105% Basel III net stable funding ratio, although these
will see a
moderate decline as the bank reduces its excess liquidity.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
