(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Barclays plc's
(A/Stable/F1/a) Q313 performance reflected a weak trading
environment in the
quarter but also resilience of its non-securities businesses and
improved
capitalisation, leverage and reduction in risk-weighted assets
(RWA).
The results have no immediate impact on Barclays' ratings, which
are based on
Fitch's expectation that the bank will achieve its planned cost
reduction and
that it will maintain strong capitalisation. However, in line
with its peers,
Barclays remains exposed to significant regulatory and
litigation risks and,
similar to many of its peers, has received enquiries from
various authorities
regarding the bank's foreign exchange business. Fitch expects
that conduct costs
will remain high but manageable for the bank, and signs that
conduct costs could
erode the bank's capitalisation would put the Viability Rating
under pressure.
Barclays reported GBP1.39bn pre-tax profit, excluding a GBP211m
charge for own
credit, for Q313. Adjusted for own credit, pre-tax profit was
23% lower than the
previous quarter, after excluding the impact of GBP2bn
provisions for payment
protection insurance (PPI) and derivative hedging products
redress in Q213. The
latter resulted in a GBP195m pre-tax loss excluding the impact
of own credit in
that quarter. The reduction was chiefly driven by a 57% drop in
investment
banking pre-tax profit, due to weak performance in fixed income
(FICC). Compared
with Q312, the group's adjusted pre-tax profit was 26% lower.
The bank confirmed that balance sheet optimisation, including
strengthening its
capital and leverage ratios, remains a key strategic driver.
Barclays' Basel III
common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved 30bp in Q313 to 8.4%.
Including a
GBP5.8bn capital increase completed in October 2013, the CET
improved to 9.6%,
which is within the peer group range of global trading and
universal banks.
Barclays reduced its Basel III RWAs by 5% in the quarter to
GBP448bn as non-core
assets continued to be reduced.
The bank's CRD IV leverage ratio remained unchanged at 2.5% on a
fully loaded
basis (2.9% including the capital increase). Fitch expects the
bank to meet the
3% leverage ratio, as defined by the UK regulator, which
included a GBP4.1bn
deduction from CET1 capital. This ratio stood at 2.6% at
end-September 2013
(including the effect of the capital increase), and the bank
plans to meet this
3% target by reducing leverage exposure, retained earnings and
the issue of
GBP2bn additional tier 1 instruments.
As expected, Q313 net revenue in the investment bank fell in a
difficult trading
environment, particularly in FICC, following a seasonally strong
Q213.
Investment bank adjusted pre-tax profit fell 57% qoq to GBP463m
as total revenue
declined 30%. FICC trading fell 32% qoq and 44% yoy. Excluding
revenue from
non-strategic assets that the bank is running down, revenue was
down 34% yoy.
RWA related to these non-strategic assets have fallen by 50%
since end-2012. The
fall in FICC revenue was broadly in line with European peers but
more pronounced
than declines at most US peers.
Revenue from equities proved more resilient and declined by a
more moderate 22%
qoq, broadly in line with European peers. Revenue improved 23%
yoy, which
demonstrates the bank's improved franchise in this segment.
Revenue from
advisory and capital markets activities remained broadly flat
qoq but improved
6% yoy as the bank's equity underwriting activities improved.
As expected, the performance of Barclays' retail businesses
(RBB) provided
stable earnings in Q313, underpinning overall group results. UK
RBB pre-tax
profit, excluding the impact of PPI provisions in Q213, remained
stable on the
quarter. Net interest margin in UK RBB in 9M13 remained under
pressure, but was
mitigated by higher margins on newly written mortgages. Africa
RBB pre-tax
profit was flat in Q313 as a 6% fall in revenue was offset by a
39% decline in
impairment charges from their high levels in Q312. Europe RBB
continues to be
loss- making, but its GBP106m pre-tax loss was smaller than in
the previous
quarter, which included a one-off GBP144m net expense.
Barclaycard's pre-tax
profit was GBP397m, a 4% decline qoq, excluding PPI provisions
in Q213. The
business continued to grow and this was reflected in loan
impairment charges
rising 23% yoy. Corporate banking saw a strong 26% qoq
improvement in adjusted
pre-tax profit as loan impairment charges decreased in the UK
and Europe and
income in the UK improved. The group's wealth and investment
management division
reported a small GBP7m pre-tax profit for the quarter.
Barclays expects to meet its planned cost reduction programme,
under which it
aims to reduce adjusted operating expenses by 9% by 2015. The
bank estimates the
total costs to achieve this reduction at GBP2.7bn, of which
GBP1.2bn will be
included in FY13 results (GBP741m were included in 9M13). Fitch
believes that
achieving this goal will be important in underpinning
profitability and in
strengthening efficiency. Operating expenses in FY13 will
reflect the ramp- up
of restructuring costs, but the bank's reported operating
expenses will also
continue to include accruals for staff awards made in prior
years.
