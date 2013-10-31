(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Barclays plc's (A/Stable/F1/a) Q313 performance reflected a weak trading environment in the quarter but also resilience of its non-securities businesses and improved capitalisation, leverage and reduction in risk-weighted assets (RWA). The results have no immediate impact on Barclays' ratings, which are based on Fitch's expectation that the bank will achieve its planned cost reduction and that it will maintain strong capitalisation. However, in line with its peers, Barclays remains exposed to significant regulatory and litigation risks and, similar to many of its peers, has received enquiries from various authorities regarding the bank's foreign exchange business. Fitch expects that conduct costs will remain high but manageable for the bank, and signs that conduct costs could erode the bank's capitalisation would put the Viability Rating under pressure. Barclays reported GBP1.39bn pre-tax profit, excluding a GBP211m charge for own credit, for Q313. Adjusted for own credit, pre-tax profit was 23% lower than the previous quarter, after excluding the impact of GBP2bn provisions for payment protection insurance (PPI) and derivative hedging products redress in Q213. The latter resulted in a GBP195m pre-tax loss excluding the impact of own credit in that quarter. The reduction was chiefly driven by a 57% drop in investment banking pre-tax profit, due to weak performance in fixed income (FICC). Compared with Q312, the group's adjusted pre-tax profit was 26% lower. The bank confirmed that balance sheet optimisation, including strengthening its capital and leverage ratios, remains a key strategic driver. Barclays' Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved 30bp in Q313 to 8.4%. Including a GBP5.8bn capital increase completed in October 2013, the CET improved to 9.6%, which is within the peer group range of global trading and universal banks. Barclays reduced its Basel III RWAs by 5% in the quarter to GBP448bn as non-core assets continued to be reduced. The bank's CRD IV leverage ratio remained unchanged at 2.5% on a fully loaded basis (2.9% including the capital increase). Fitch expects the bank to meet the 3% leverage ratio, as defined by the UK regulator, which included a GBP4.1bn deduction from CET1 capital. This ratio stood at 2.6% at end-September 2013 (including the effect of the capital increase), and the bank plans to meet this 3% target by reducing leverage exposure, retained earnings and the issue of GBP2bn additional tier 1 instruments. As expected, Q313 net revenue in the investment bank fell in a difficult trading environment, particularly in FICC, following a seasonally strong Q213. Investment bank adjusted pre-tax profit fell 57% qoq to GBP463m as total revenue declined 30%. FICC trading fell 32% qoq and 44% yoy. Excluding revenue from non-strategic assets that the bank is running down, revenue was down 34% yoy. RWA related to these non-strategic assets have fallen by 50% since end-2012. The fall in FICC revenue was broadly in line with European peers but more pronounced than declines at most US peers. Revenue from equities proved more resilient and declined by a more moderate 22% qoq, broadly in line with European peers. Revenue improved 23% yoy, which demonstrates the bank's improved franchise in this segment. Revenue from advisory and capital markets activities remained broadly flat qoq but improved 6% yoy as the bank's equity underwriting activities improved. As expected, the performance of Barclays' retail businesses (RBB) provided stable earnings in Q313, underpinning overall group results. UK RBB pre-tax profit, excluding the impact of PPI provisions in Q213, remained stable on the quarter. Net interest margin in UK RBB in 9M13 remained under pressure, but was mitigated by higher margins on newly written mortgages. Africa RBB pre-tax profit was flat in Q313 as a 6% fall in revenue was offset by a 39% decline in impairment charges from their high levels in Q312. Europe RBB continues to be loss- making, but its GBP106m pre-tax loss was smaller than in the previous quarter, which included a one-off GBP144m net expense. Barclaycard's pre-tax profit was GBP397m, a 4% decline qoq, excluding PPI provisions in Q213. The business continued to grow and this was reflected in loan impairment charges rising 23% yoy. Corporate banking saw a strong 26% qoq improvement in adjusted pre-tax profit as loan impairment charges decreased in the UK and Europe and income in the UK improved. The group's wealth and investment management division reported a small GBP7m pre-tax profit for the quarter. Barclays expects to meet its planned cost reduction programme, under which it aims to reduce adjusted operating expenses by 9% by 2015. The bank estimates the total costs to achieve this reduction at GBP2.7bn, of which GBP1.2bn will be included in FY13 results (GBP741m were included in 9M13). Fitch believes that achieving this goal will be important in underpinning profitability and in strengthening efficiency. Operating expenses in FY13 will reflect the ramp- up of restructuring costs, but the bank's reported operating expenses will also continue to include accruals for staff awards made in prior years. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo S Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.