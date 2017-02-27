(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Barclays'
resilient domestic
earnings were diluted by the group's corporate and investment
banking business
in 2016, although stronger capital markets activity and a
stronger dollar
compared with sterling had a positive effect on fourth quarter
and overall
results. The group's returns on tangible equity of just 1.1% in
the quarter and
3.6% for the full year were weaker than US and some European
peers.
Reducing the non-core (Barclays Non-Core, or BNC) caused a
sizeable GBP0.8bn
loss in the quarter and GBP2.8bn in the full year. Positively,
the bank has
continued to make good progress in reducing BNC's risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) in
a capital-accretive way. The bank did not add material
provisions against
outstanding conduct cases in 4Q16, which helped profitability
for the quarter,
in our view.
Net interest income, more heavily concentrated in the UK, was
broadly stable in
the core bank and declined by 7% yoy for the group in 4Q16,
including negative
interest in BNC. Barclays UK maintained a net interest margin of
356bp, broadly
stable compared with 4Q15, as balance growth and
liability-repricing initiatives
helped offset margin pressure from the base rate during the
year. Management has
indicated that net interest margin (NIM) should remain between
350bps and 360bps
in 2017 if base rates are unchanged.
A sharp increase in trading revenue and, to a lesser extent,
fees and commission
income in Barclays International (BI) reflect an uptick in
trading activity,
particularly in the US, continued business growth in cards, and
a weakening of
sterling. Barclays earned around one third of revenues in the US
in 2016,
according to management.
Operating expenses are impacted by costs relating to the
implementation of
structural reform, which we expect will continue in 2017. In
4Q16 they were also
impacted by a one-off change in accounting of deferred bonuses,
which
front-loads a larger portion of awarded compensation through the
income
statement (GBP395m charge).
Within BI, Corporate and Investment Banking's net revenues
increased 21% yoy
compared with a weak 4Q15. Sales and trading income increased
31% yoy,
benefiting from credit trading, which continued to perform well,
up 34% yoy
especially due to secondary trading in emerging markets. In
banking, advisory
fees increased, in particular in M&A. Corporate lending and
transaction banking
were impacted by margin compression and revenues, mainly in
sterling, declined
slightly.
Consumer Cards and Payments' pre-tax profit improved 4% yoy.
Impairments
increased in line with portfolio growth, but also as a
consequence of higher
delinquency rates, driven by a temporary change in the business
mix in US cards.
We expect the acquisition of a high-quality portfolio to have a
positive effect
on arrears and impairment metrics in 2017.
BNC was impacted by losses related to running down the
derivatives portfolio and
by reduced income-generating businesses. Management expects
further losses of
approximately GBP1bn in 2017, mainly in 1H as the group
progresses with reducing
the unit's RWAs towards the revised guidance of GBP25bn by June
2017, after
which BNC will no longer constitute a separate segment.
Components to be
re-integrated into the core businesses will likely include the
high-quality
ESHLA portfolio, Italian mortgages and remaining long-dated
derivatives.
Barclays has raised its CET1 ratio target to 150bps-200bps over
minimum
regulatory requirements (currently suggesting a range of
12.3%-12.8%, which the
group met at end-2016 by reporting a CET1 ratio of 12.4% (+80bp
during 4Q16). It
is likely that the CET1 ratio will face headwinds, including
possibly large
conduct costs, regulatory and accounting changes due to be
implemented over the
next few years. However, progress towards the target should be
supported by the
benefits of the sell-down of BAGL, which is set to add over
75bp, deleveraging
of BNC and by restoring internal capital generation.
The CRDIV leverage ratio increased to 4.6%, and should improve
further as
Barclays progresses with meeting its AT1 requirement of 2.3% of
RWAs, including
0.8% as part of its pillar 2A requirement.
Barclays rejected a settlement with the US Department of Justice
(DoJ) in
December 2016 over allegations of wrong-doing in its pre-crisis
US RMBS
dealings. The DoJ has filed a civil complaint against the bank
and two former
employees, which Barclays seeks to dismiss. The bank's existing
provisions of
GBP455m against legal, competition and regulatory matters are
low, which
suggests that little, if any, has been set aside for this case.
Barclays has already issued around 47% of its GBP10bn MREL
funding plan for
2017. The group plans to meet MREL requirements (currently 28%
by 2022 based on
an initial Bank of England assessment subject to review by
end-2020) largely
through refinancing maturing operating company debt through the
holding company.
At end-2016 it estimates that it would need incremental holdco
issuance
equivalent to around 11% of end-2016 RWAs (or just above 12%
including capital
instruments with a call date pre-2022) to meet 2022
requirements.
Barclays' liquidity profile remains solid, as the liquidity pool
increased to
GBP165bn, more than double the group's wholesale debt maturing
in one year, and
the liquidity coverage ratio was 131%.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1736
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001