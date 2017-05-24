(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Swedish banks would not have to raise new
capital as a
result of proposed floors on the risk weights that banks use to
calculate
capital requirements, Fitch Ratings says.
Capital floors would increase banks' modelled Pillar 1 capital
requirements
under the international Basel regulatory framework. But we
believe reductions in
the Swedish regulator's Pillar 2 requirements, which are
conservative relative
to other European jurisdictions, would largely offset the
impact, and that any
remaining capital needs could be met from Swedish banks' strong
internal capital
generation. We expect Basel capital floors would be phased in
gradually, giving
banks time to transition to the new requirements. We do not
expect that the
proposals would trigger changes in our ratings of Swedish banks.
The Swedish regulator, the Financial Supervisory Authority
(FSA), requires banks
to hold significant buffers for systemic risks as the country's
banking system
is concentrated and large relative to the Swedish economy. Banks
have to apply a
25% risk-weight floor in Pillar 2 for Swedish mortgages,
reflecting high
household debt, a risk which the Swedish central bank
highlighted again today as
a serious threat to financial and macroeconomic stability.
All banks must hold a countercyclical capital buffer of 2% of
risk-weighted
assets, compared with zero elsewhere in the EU. The four
domestic systemically
important banks, Nordea Bank, Svenska Handelsbanken,
Skandinaviska Enskilda
Banken and Swedbank, must hold an additional systemic risk
buffer of 5% of
risk-weighted assets (of which 2% is Pillar 2), compared with
the EU norm of 1%.
We think the FSA will reduce these Pillar 2 requirements if the
Basel framework
adopted by the EU includes significantly higher Pillar 1 capital
requirements.
The FSA may have to reduce Pillar 2 requirements anyway if a
proposal to limit
Pillar 2 to a purely micro-prudential regulatory function is
passed by the
European Parliament. In November 2016 the European Commission
proposed that
Pillar 2 should no longer take account of systemic or
macro-prudential risks, to
avoid undermining approaches at the EU level to these risks. The
Swedish
parliament has opposed this, saying it would limit flexibility
to act at a
national level to protect financial stability.
We expect banks to pass the cost of the extra capital
requirements to customers
if the capital impact of Basel floors is not fully offset by a
reduction in
Swedish Pillar 2 requirements, although any significant increase
may dampen
borrower demand.
A capital floor for low-risk lending might drive some banks to
take on higher
risks where capital requirements are not increased by a floor.
However, the
Swedish banks we rate have a low risk appetite and we expect
them to maintain
this approach.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has proposed that
banks using their
own models to calculate capital requirements should apply risk
weights no lower
than 60%-90% of those defined in the standardised approach. The
Committee will
discuss this at its next meeting on 14-15 June in Sweden but we
do not expect
consensus to emerge yet, given differences of opinion on the
calibration and the
absence of a lead US representative, following the resignation
of Daniel Tarullo
from the Fed's board of governors in February.
Fitch analysts will be in Stockholm on 2 June to present our
latest views on
credit themes and trends across all major sectors. To register
for this event,
visit:
here
Contact:
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1793
David Prowse
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
