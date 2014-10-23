(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that credit
reductions and reallocations by European global
systemically-important banks
(G-SIBs) are slowing. Total exposure fell EUR255bn or (1.9%) in
2013, but less
than the EUR535bn (3.8%) drop in 2012.
The 16 banks in Fitch's analysis have largely met Basel III
capital standards
ahead of schedule, but are still somewhat constrained by
uncertainty over the
final net stable funding ratio rules, combined capital buffer
requirements and
the EU-wide stress test. Nevertheless, risk reduction trends
could stabilise or
even reverse as regulation is clarified and if the European
economy strengthens.
Since Basel III capital rules were originally finalised in
December 2010, the
banks in our sample reduced corporate, financial institution,
securitisation and
other retail exposures. This was partly offset by increased
exposures to
sovereigns and residential mortgages, and resulting in a
EUR336bn or 2.5% fall
in total exposures between end-2010 and end-2013. Private sector
credit
exposures reduced 7.9%. The declines understate the impact on
real credit trends
as cumulative eurozone inflation over the three years was 6.7%.
The reallocation of credit across sectors in addition to overall
reductions in
risk exposures indicates that Basel III is influencing banks'
capital
management, exposure allocation, and credit strategies. The
greatest shifts were
a EUR576bn (27%) increase in sovereign exposure and a EUR450bn
(9%) cut in
corporate exposure since 2010. They reflect a migration from
capital-intensive
to less capital-intensive exposures, consistent with the
incentives created by
Basel III's more conservative risk-based capital and liquidity
coverage ratios.
Reductions and reallocations were also influenced by the weak
eurozone economy,
ECB liquidity programmes and bond market volatility.
Apart from sovereign debt, residential mortgages were the only
asset class that
saw lending rise, as European G-SIBs increased their exposure by
EUR266bn, or
11%, between end-2010 and end-2013. Lending to financial
institutions declined
by EUR381bn (21%), securitisation by EUR247bn (43%) and other
retail by EUR101bn
(5%).
Basel III's higher standards for capital and liquidity aimed at
strengthening
banks' balance sheets have improved capitalisation and funding.
But these have
an impact on lending choices and can result in reduced market
liquidity if banks
reduce their trading and counterparty activities.
The leverage ratio is an additional constraint on banks' balance
sheets that is
also likely to lead to further reduction in overall exposures.
But it might
neutralise some of the reallocation incentives because it is a
fairly blunt tool
that does not discern the risk of an asset.
Fitch's updated study, entitled 'Basel III: Shifting the Credit
Landscape'
attempts to quantify the effects of banks' Basel III
preparations on credit
flows and lending patterns. The study is based on Pillar 3 data
through
end-2013, the latest data available for the full sample of 16
European G-SIBs.
These G-SIBs represented a total of EUR18trn in assets and
EUR13.3trn in credit
risk exposure as of end-2013. The study is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link above.
