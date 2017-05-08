(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks Regulatory Compendium
- Update
here
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 07 (Fitch) Implementation of the second
wave of Basel
III rules might continue to be delayed in the Asia-Pacific
(APAC) by a lack of
progress in other markets, as regulators in this region have
remained reluctant
to take a lead in implementing requirements ahead of their
global peers, Fitch
Ratings says.
However, the credit profiles of APAC banks are unlikely to be
significantly
affected. We expect most APAC regulators will continue to push
ahead with
consultations, and most plan to be ready to meet scheduled
deadlines, even if
implementation is likely to be contingent on international
progress. Moreover,
APAC banks are still likely to prepare for the new requirements
by further
building up capital and other loss-absorbing buffers, which will
strengthen
their financial profiles and underpin ratings.
Implementation of some components of Basel III in APAC banking
systems has
already been delayed from the timeline set by the Basel
Committee as a result of
developments elsewhere. A new standardised approach for
measuring counterparty
credit risk exposures and revised capital requirements for
equity investments in
funds and for central counterparties - initially scheduled to be
introduced by
January 2017 - were delayed by US pushback and lengthy
legislative processes in
the EU. Those rules are likely to have a greater impact on
European and US banks
than banks in APAC. Only Singapore in APAC stuck to the agreed
timeline, and it
has applied transitional arrangements. Korea and India have
rules scheduled to
come into effect in January 2018, while those in Hong Kong,
Australia and
Indonesia are at the draft stage. Taiwan's rules are final, but
their
implementation has been delayed to align with other
jurisdictions.
There is a risk of delays to other Basel III regulations set to
be introduced in
the next few years, but we expect requirements on leverage
ratios and net stable
funding ratios (NSFR) to come into effect in January 2018, as
planned. Most APAC
banks are unlikely to have difficulty meeting leverage ratio
requirements, as
they do not generally hold huge stocks of low-risk-weighted
assets.
Looking further ahead, we expect APAC regulators will continue
to embrace the
Basel Committee's risk-weighted asset initiatives, including
measures to limit
capital relief from banks' use of internal models, once these
are finalised.
Banks in APAC are less reliant on models than those in Europe,
with regulators
already sceptical of models being used to reduce risk-weighted
assets, as
evidenced by some of them having applied risk-weight floors to
certain
exposures. In addition, we expect that supervisory work across
APAC will
continue to result in frequent use of macro-prudential
regulation to address the
build-up of specific risk pockets or risks at a system-wide
level.
A major reporting change is also scheduled for 2018, with the
adoption in 10
jurisdictions of IFRS 9 - the new international standard that,
among other
things, introduces expected credit-loss provisioning
requirements. We expect
loan loss provision charges to be more volatile under IFRS 9,
giving a better
reflection of how risk evolves, while total loan loss allowances
will tend to be
higher. However, banks in some markets should be able to limit
the provisioning
impact by releasing reserves to offset initial additional
charges.
Bank resolution remains a relatively low priority in the region.
Frameworks are
becoming stronger in jurisdictions where resolution regimes
exist or are being
developed, but progress has been slow and frameworks remain
untested. Fitch
expects sovereign support to remain available in most APAC
jurisdictions, as
regulators will be reluctant to require the "bail-in" of
troubled banks' senior
debt holders in systems where financial markets are still
developing or where
banks are reliant on wholesale funding. A large deposit base
that limits funds
available for bail-in also weakens appetite for adding this
option to resolution
frameworks in a few countries.
For details, see "APAC Banks Regulatory Compendium - Update" at
wwww.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this
commentary.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001