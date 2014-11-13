(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' 2015 rating and
sector outlooks for
investment managers are stable despite increasing competition
between
traditional and alternative investment managers to meet retail
investors'
growing appetite for alternative investments and secondary risks
associated with
a potential interest rate rise.
The outlooks, published in a special report by Fitch today,
reflect the ongoing
growth in assets under management (AUM), increasing AUM scale
and diversity,
consistently strong margins and healthy leverage and liquidity
levels.
'Investment managers could face headwinds in 2015 if interest
rates rise sharply
or unexpectedly,' says Mohak Rao, Director, Financial
Institutions. 'However,
the low rate environment has also contributed to new trends,
including
increasing overlap between the traditional and alternative
investment managers.'
Traditional investment managers with high proportions of fixed
income assets
could face asset outflows, reduced management fees, increased
cash flow leverage
metrics and potential reputational issues if a rise in interest
rates leads to a
sharp decline in asset prices. Higher rates could also challenge
alternative
investments if repayment capacity for borrowers in underlying
funds and equity
market valuations are pressured.
As the current low interest rate environment pushes retail
investors toward
alternative investment products in a search for yield, the line
between
traditional and alternative investment managers has blurred.
Fitch believes
partnerships may develop in this space as business areas begin
to overlap.
Fitch believes traditional investment managers are currently
better positioned
to offer alternative investments to retail investors given their
experience and
scale in retail fund distribution, administration and reporting.
Longer-term,
however, success will hinge more on the balance between fund
costs and product
performance than manager type.
The full outlook report, 'Growing Scale Offsets Moderate Fee
Pressure' is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
