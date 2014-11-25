(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) BBVA's agreement to increase its stake in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (Garanti) gives BBVA the opportunity to enlarge its international franchise and highlights that Turkey is a strategic market, Fitch Ratings says. This is unlikely to have rating implications for BBVA. BBVA's credit profile will be affected slightly as the transaction will increase its emerging market risk exposure. The group will now fully consolidate the Turkish bank (previously accounted for by the equity method). BBVA will increase its stake to 39.9%, from 25%, but it will have management control as it will be able to appoint seven out of 10 members of the board, despite not having majority ownership. However, BBVA's exposure to emerging markets will remain the same proportion after consolidating Garanti at around 35% of the group's balance sheet, taking into account the pending acquisition of Catalunya Banc in Spain in 2015. Garanti would have represented about 10% of group assets at end-3Q14, but its contribution to pre-impairment operating income would have been significantly higher at about 15%. BBVA expects the transaction to have a negative impact on its capital ratio of 48bp, due to the increase in risk weighted assets, fair value adjustment of BBVA's current stake in Garanti and additional goodwill from the acquisition, partly offset by minority interests. Nevertheless, after the EUR2bn accelerated book building offer which closed on 20 November, the net impact on BBVA's fully-loaded Basel III ratio was an increase by around 10bp. BBVA's policy for subsidiaries to be run largely independently in terms of liquidity, funding and capital as well as its active currency risk hedging policy should limit contagion risks to the rest of the group. Garanti controls a 12% share of deposits in Turkey and is largely funded by stable retail deposits; its ability to diversify funding sources, and tap domestic and international capital and bank loan markets is well established. We believe the transaction to be manageable for BBVA because Garanti is moderate in size, it will increase earnings contribution and the group's capital will be unaffected. BBVA entered the Turkish market four years ago through a purchase of a minority stake in Garanti and a shareholder agreement, so it has gained experience and market knowledge. Contact: Roger Turro Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Cristina Torrella Senior Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8405 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.