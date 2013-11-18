(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 18 (Fitch) Increasingly, lenders to
middle-market firms, also
known as business development companies (BDCs), are turning to
venture lending
for additional investment opportunities and enhanced yields, as
declining yields
on traditional middle-market investments continue to squeeze net
investment
income. Fitch Ratings expects execution and underwriting risk to
rise as BDCs
continue to reach for yield in a low-rate environment.
Venture lending, typically characterized by loans to
fast-growing start-up
companies, has the potential to generate appropriate
risk-adjusted returns. But
venture firms often lack positive cash flow, the hallmark of
traditional
middle-market underwriting. Still, amortization schedules are
generally more
favorable for lenders in these deals, and venture lending often
comes with
equity warrants that can provide meaningful earnings upside for
the BDC.
Hercules Technology Growth Capital, an internally managed BDC
formed in 2003,
has a long track record in venture lending. However, more
recently Ares Capital
Corporation (Ares) and Fifth Street Finance Corp (FSC) announced
their
intentions to enter the business as well.
In March 2012, Ares hired a team of venture investors from
BluCrest Capital
Finance GP. Ares is focusing on senior secured debt financings
in sectors such
as communications, information technology, semiconductors and
alternative
energy. Its first venture investment was made in August 2012 in
a $6 million
secured credit facility to a medical device company. The
investment has an 11%
yield, matures in July 2015, and comes with preferred-stock
warrants.
FSC's manager announced on Aug. 6 that it too was entering
venture lending
through the creation of Fifth Street Technology Partners (FSTP).
The group will
be led by the former co-head and managing director of ORIX
Venture Finance LLC.
FSTP plans to make structured and secured debt investments
ranging in size
between $5 million and $50 million in venture-type deals.
While venture lending is expected to account for a relatively
small portion of
Ares' and FSC's balance sheets, the fact that many venture deals
come with
equity warrants could introduce increased leverage volatility if
initial equity
gains are levered, and equity valuations decline in subsequent
quarters. Fitch
believes that an increase in equity exposure should be met with
a corresponding
reduction in overall leverage.
Venture lending is also highly competitive, with significant
advantages afforded
to other players with longer track records and broader industry
contacts. This
could be a headwind for new entrants, but Fitch views Ares' and
FSC's respective
decisions to bring in experienced industry veterans as an
appropriate first
step.
Given the typically small portfolio sizes of companies that
receive BDC
investment under a venture strategy, BDCs are generally able to
obtain Small
Business Administration (SBA) funding. FSC currently has two SBA
licenses, with
$225 million of total funding capacity, and Fitch believes Ares
may also pursue
an SBA license for its venture business. We view the SBA
facilities as an
attractive and relatively cheap form of funding, with debt
maturities that
extend for 10 years, but we also consider them as part of the
BDC's overall debt
profile when calculating leverage.
Contact:
Katherine Hughes
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-3123
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.