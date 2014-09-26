(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that Beijing Capital Land Ltd.'s (BCL; BB+/Negative) reverse takeover of Juda International Holdings (Juda) will open alternative funding channels for the Chinese property developer and allow it to separate its commercial property operations from its residential ones, which are likely to support BCL's credit profile. The move is an attempt by BCL to ease the constraints that it and other H-share companies face in getting approvals from Chinese authorities to raise funds from the Hong Kong equity market. H-shares are companies incorporated in mainland China but listed in Hong Kong. BCL said on 24 September 2014 that it would inject its Xi'an First City project into Hong Kong-listed Juda, which BCL in 2013 acquired a stake in. In return, BCL would receive convertible preference shares worth about HKD2.0bn (USD258m) as payment. If no preference shares are converted, BCL and its parent will together maintain their 75% stake in Juda. This reverse takeover is likely to give BCL access to more equity funding through Juda, which does not have the same difficulties that H-share companies do in raising funds in the Hong Kong equity market. Furthermore, the companies are likely to be more attractive to equity investors once they clearly define their areas of focus - Juda's on commercial properties and BCL's on residential properties. This will help to generate more proceeds from equity financing, which may alleviate BCL's increased leverage and replenish liquidity for its daily operations or further expansion. Aside from constraints in the equity market, some H-share companies also face difficulty in borrowing offshore syndication loans. The recent re-opening of the onshore interbank bond market to property developers offers a much-needed means for the sector to raise funds. For example, Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. (BB/Stable) has proposed domestic medium term notes to tap this re-opened channel. For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and sensitivities for BCL, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Rates Beijing Capital Land MTN 'BB+', CNH Notes 'BB+(EXP)'", dated 9 Feb 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.