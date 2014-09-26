(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
Beijing Capital
Land Ltd.'s (BCL; BB+/Negative) reverse takeover of Juda
International Holdings
(Juda) will open alternative funding channels for the Chinese
property developer
and allow it to separate its commercial property operations from
its residential
ones, which are likely to support BCL's credit profile.
The move is an attempt by BCL to ease the constraints that it
and other H-share
companies face in getting approvals from Chinese authorities to
raise funds from
the Hong Kong equity market. H-shares are companies incorporated
in mainland
China but listed in Hong Kong.
BCL said on 24 September 2014 that it would inject its Xi'an
First City project
into Hong Kong-listed Juda, which BCL in 2013 acquired a stake
in. In return,
BCL would receive convertible preference shares worth about
HKD2.0bn (USD258m)
as payment. If no preference shares are converted, BCL and its
parent will
together maintain their 75% stake in Juda.
This reverse takeover is likely to give BCL access to more
equity funding
through Juda, which does not have the same difficulties that
H-share companies
do in raising funds in the Hong Kong equity market. Furthermore,
the companies
are likely to be more attractive to equity investors once they
clearly define
their areas of focus - Juda's on commercial properties and BCL's
on residential
properties. This will help to generate more proceeds from equity
financing,
which may alleviate BCL's increased leverage and replenish
liquidity for its
daily operations or further expansion.
Aside from constraints in the equity market, some H-share
companies also face
difficulty in borrowing offshore syndication loans. The recent
re-opening of the
onshore interbank bond market to property developers offers a
much-needed means
for the sector to raise funds. For example, Guangzhou R&F
Properties Co. Ltd.
(BB/Stable) has proposed domestic medium term notes to tap this
re-opened
channel.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for BCL,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Rates
Beijing Capital Land
MTN 'BB+', CNH Notes 'BB+(EXP)'", dated 9 Feb 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
