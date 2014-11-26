(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the benchmark
rate cut in China will neither improve the financial profiles of
Chinese
homebuilders nor stimulate housing sales in any meaningful way.
The People's Bank of China on 21 November 2014 cut the benchmark
rates for
one-year loans and one-year deposits by 40bp and 25bp
respectively. In addition,
the cap on floating range of the deposit rate has been raised to
1.2 times of
the deposit rate from 1.1 times.
The funding challenge faced by smaller homebuilders is one of
access, rather
than cost. Smaller homebuilders have poor access to domestic
bank loans, the
main reason they have to resort to other channels of funding,
including shadow
banking, for their needs. A marginal lowering of the benchmark
rate will not
meaningfully alter their predicament. For the larger, more
profitable
homebuilders, who continue to have good access to domestic
banks, interest costs
in general account for only around 5% of home selling prices,
and hence the rate
cut will have a negligible impact on their profitability.
The cut may stimulate the mortgage market somewhat. But a
decline in mortgage
loan rates may also encourage further speculative demand in
cities with tight
supply, while having limited impact on end-user demand in cities
that face
excess housing supply. The move will also not stimulate
first-time homebuyers'
demand as they tend to be strapped for cash for down payments,
and reductions in
housing loan rates have no effect in enticing them to buy.
Until uncompetitive developers quit the market and sector
consolidation is
complete, negative sentiment will persist. Any effort to
stimulate the market
with sustained monetary policy may be counterproductive as the
demand that is
created may be primarily speculative.
