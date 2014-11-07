(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bermuda (Re)insurers Financial
Performance
(Profitability Key to Increasing Capital)
here
CHICAGO, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly
published report that
the market of Bermuda-based (re)insurers continues to grow and
generate
long-term underwriting profits. While considerable financial
data is available
for public holding companies that own Bermuda-based
(re)insurers, the report
focuses on GAAP results from 2009-13 for a universe of 21
Bermuda domiciled
underwriters.
This group of class 4 Bermuda (re)insurers wrote $39 billion of
net premiums and
had $76 billion in shareholders' equity as of year-end 2013. In
aggregate, these
(re)insurers are characterized by strong balance sheet
fundamentals, with
operating and net leverage ratios within the 'AAA'/'AA' range of
Fitch's
reinsurance sector credit factors.
The group's five-year average net income return on equity (ROE)
of 12.2%
compares favorably with a 7.9% GAAP ROE over the same period for
Fitch's overall
universe of North American insurers. The group's shareholders'
equity grew at a
7.4% CAGR over the past five years despite significant parent
dividend payments,
though large paid-in capital contributions have buoyed growth
for some
(re)insurers.
Despite periodic volatility tied to catastrophe losses the group
in aggregate
reported a five-year average combined ratio of 89.7% 2013 and
posted an 83.2%
ratio in 2013. A considerable amount of underwriting activity is
tied to U.S.
risk exposures, as well as property reinsurance. Competition
from the
alternative reinsurance market, continued low interest rates and
the volatility
of earnings in property catastrophe-focused business may dampen
profitability
going forward.
Bermuda (re)insurers have demonstrated loss reserving strength
for over a
decade. Favorable reserve development to net premiums earned
(NPE) over the last
five years has benefited the combined ratio on average by 7.1
percentage points
and by 6.8 percentage points in 2013. Given relatively stable
loss-cost trends,
moderate but declining reserve releases are anticipated in the
future.
Large asset allocations to fixed-income securities combined with
a low interest
rate environment have caused aggregate portfolio yields to drop
over each of the
past five years from 4.1% in 2009 to 2.5% in 2013. Most
(re)insurers have
strategically kept their portfolios conservative as a means to
maintain
sufficient liquidity to meet and settle claims and to avoid
balance sheet
volatility. However, some companies have modestly shifted their
portfolio
weighting towards higher expected return investments such as
equities and
alternative investments.
The report: 'Bermuda (Re)insurers Financial Performance' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Jeremy R. Graczyk
Analyst
+1-312-368-3208
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.